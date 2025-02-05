Chainsaw Man chapter 193: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 is set to release on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. As Yoru seemingly makes a move on Denji following their day of bonding, fans are extremely curious to see how the next few issues play out and are totally unsure of what to expect.

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 193 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 1193, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 release date and time

Denji's newfound bond with Yoru may lead to something more in Chainsaw Man chapter 193 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, February 12, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 193

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 may also elaborate on what Fami and her Chainsaw Man Church are now up to (Image via Shueisha)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 recap

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 began with War Devil Yoru launching a bang attack on a nearby wall rather than at Hirofumi Yoshida as fans were expecting. Yoru then grabbed Denji by his ripcord and jumped out the hole in the wall with him, saying she’d show him how Devils play. He was fully transformed by the time they were outside, which led civilians to start attacking him. Yoru in turn began attacking them, which Denji protested and tried to stop by saying they should go eat.

He said he knew a spot, picking Yoru up and carrying her in his arms as she continued firing bangs at and killing the people pursuing them. They eventually arrived at Manman Chinese Restaurant, which was destroyed and abandoned. Denji lamented not being able to eat the potstickers from here when Yoru found them in the freezer and offered to cook them. At that moment, the manager appeared, but Yoru killed him despite Denji pleading otherwise.

As night fell, they ate their meal and watched Tokyo ablaze before them. Denji asked her where the Fire Devil is, to which Yoru said she didn’t know, but he’ll be able to meet them when the Death Devil appears since high-ranking Devils greet her. Denji mused on meeting the next Control Devil and his promise with Power while saying Yoru and Asa were his only friends left. The issue ended with Yoru sitting on Denji’s lap, and asking if this too was fun like their day.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 193 (speculative)

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 is almost certain to begin with a continued focus on Denji and Yoru. Unfortunately, this focus will likely end by seeing the pair share yet another kiss, which Denji will likely be initially excited by before feeling disgusted with himself.

Similarly to when he disliked himself for prioritizing his carnal desires over finding Nayuta, fans can expect a similar sentiment expressed here by Denji given what they were just talking about. The issue will likely end with a heartfelt confession from Asa, who will wrest control of her body back from Yoru in time to have a genuinely romantic moment with Denji.

