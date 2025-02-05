Denji's descent into Devilhood further teased in Chainsaw Man chapter 192

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 was eagerly anticipated, considering the previous installment's conclusion on a cliffhanger. Creator Tatsuki Fujimoto cleverly led fans to believe that Hirofumi Yoshida was likely breathing his last. However, the latest chapter depicted something else entirely — Yoru blowing a hole through the cafe and taking Denji with her to "teach him how Devils played."

This chapter was all about Yoru being her unhinged self while Denji tagged along. She wanted to show him that being a Devil was miles above being a human, which is exactly what this chapter teases, i.e., Denji's own Devilification. This was a main highlight in the Falling Devil Arc from a physical standpoint, and now, with Chainsaw Man chapter 192, the psychological aspect is likely being developed.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and contains spoilers from Chainsaw Man chapter 192.

Chainsaw Man chapter 192 teases Denji descending into Devilhood

To delve into the feature, reference must first be made to the Falling Devil Arc. The arc underscores Denji’s increasing "devilification," showing off his more Devil-like transformation. For a major portion of the arc, Denji showcases incredible physical resilience, regeneration, and durability, surviving fatal injuries. His continuing to fight despite even being dismembered proves that his body has transitioned to more Devil than Human.

Unlike previous arcs, Denji's Hybrid Form looked more like a tool. But this particular arc dives deeper into the implications of his transformation, hinting that Denji could be moving to a more Devilish existence. His connection with Pochita plays a significant role in his transformation. From the looks of it, the form heavily depends on the Chainsaw Devil’s heart, bestowing him amazing regeneration and endurance.

His hybrid physiology allows him to continue fighting despite the damage he sustains. Without strategy or assistance, Denji's drive is seemingly rooted in his bond with Pochita, allowing him to defy limitations.

The Falling Devil Arc was a subtle hint that Denji's Human nature was slowly taking a backseat. One instance of this was his resisting Falling's abilities through sheer force and resilience, which testifies to his body's evolution beyond human limits.

Yoru and Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 192 (Image via Viz Media)

Through Yoru in Chainsaw Man chapter 192, Fujimoto teases that Denji might be on the precipice of becoming a true Devil. His reactions to Yoru blatantly murdering are less excessive than they would have been in previous arcs. While some might argue that he has grown used to death and destruction, it is more likely that he sees her point of view. Yoru is truly a Devil, and no amount of bonding with Asa could change that.

Even so, the War Devil's attempts at showing Denji "how Devils play" rely on a more psychological shift that Fujimoto is teasing in Chainsaw Man chapter 192. Compared to humans, devils are a lot freer and seem to live life on their own terms. They needn't care about anything as long as they can sustain themselves. They don't seem to be bound by ties, which Humans carry with them until they die.

Furthermore, despite the chaos Yoru caused in Chainsaw Man chapter 192, Denji felt that, after a while, he was having fun. True enough, he hasn't been able to catch a break as his human self since he is constantly being pulled into one situation after another. But this little interaction was enjoyable to him, not prompting him to fight for his life.

This is likely a hint that Denji's mental landscape is now reshaping itself to resemble a Devil's, i.e., free with little to no worries.

Final thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

To reiterate, Fujimoto might be teasing Denji's Devilification in Chainsaw Man chapter 192. By this point, his bodily physiology is closer to a Devil's than a Human's, so the part that remains is the inside. It cannot be denied that even now, Denji is closer to Devilhood when considering the times he fully unleashed Pochita (though as a drastic measure).

Yoru's words in Chainsaw Man chapter 192 and subsequent actions could be the final trigger for him to finally embrace Devilhood. But if this happens, he can still likely be brought back—Nayuta's return would be crucial for Denj to retain his humanity. The emergence of the new Blood Devil might push for Denji's humanity. It is debatable, but Asa's confession could do the same.

