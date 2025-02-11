Chainsaw Man chapter 193: Yoru makes Denji a Makima-esque offer

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 was expected to continue focusing on War Devil Yoru and Denji as they continued to spend time and seemingly truly bond with each other. Officially released on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, the installment did indeed see this continue to be the main focus, but take a direction which most fans weren’t expecting.

Rather than see a moment of innocence and true connection come between Denji and Yoru, the latter instead makes her true intentions quite clear in Chainsaw Man chapter 193. Likewise, the offer she makes Denji is very reminiscent of one Makima also once made to him, cementing her position as his enemy while also further teasing the fight with the Death Devil.

Disclaimer: This article contains canon typical mentions of sensitive topics. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 sees Yoru cement herself as an irredeemable villain

Expand Tweet

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 begins with War Devil Yoru continuing to sit on Denji’s lap, continuing to move in a way which physically excites him. She seemingly mockingly pities him here, referencing how his family was killed, he’s a slave to his carnal desires, and that he was beaten to a pulp by her. She furthers that despite knowing she’ll eventually turn him into a weapon, he’s like putty in her hands since she’s the only one who’s nice to him.

She leans back and kisses Denji on the cheek after this before saying that she likes the pitiful look he has on his face. She adds that he wants him to be even more pitiful, which makes her feel sorry for him and in turn want to cheer him up. Denji asks her if she can keep moving around while sitting on his lap, but she refuses since he’s more pitiful that way. A clearly confused and irritated Denji asks Yoru if she hates him, prompting her to pause.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 sees Yoru explain that Asa Mitaka likes him, but since they share a brain, this means she also likes him. Denji is shocked to hear this, with Yoru confirming it to him once more. Denji begins crying after hearing this, prompting her to turn around and demand to be allowed to watch him cry. Denji then expresses how happy he is that there’s someone who still likes him, which clearly shocks Yoru given how emotional he is.

Expand Tweet

Taking further pity on him, she fully turns around to face him before grabbing and kissing him on the lips. After kissing for several moments, she asks him if he’s deadset on being physically intimate with someone. Denji affirms this enthusiastically, prompting Yoru to cheerfully acknowledge this before making an offer. As Tokyo burns behind her, she tells Denji that if he defeats the Death Devil, then she’ll sleep with him as a reward.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 sees Denji shocked at this, with the final panel switching to his perspective as Yoru stars into his eyes with the flames raging behind her. The chapter likewise ends with Yoru telling Denji that if he fails, that’s when she’ll turn him into a weapon and use Denji to beat the Death Devil herself.

Final thoughts

Yoru follows in her sister's footsteps to manipulate Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 193 (Image via Shueisha)

One of the most concerning aspects of chapter 193 is the offer Yoru makes to Denji, very reminiscent of Makima’s offer to him regarding the Gun Devil. Her behavior throughout the issue further cements her as a true villain, manipulating and toying with Denji’s emotions as Makima once did. While Denji is likely to take the offer, fans are simply hoping he’ll eventually realize that what happened with Makima is on the brink of happening all over again.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback