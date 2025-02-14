Chainsaw Man fans say "welcome back, Makima" after Yoru's latest offer to Denji

Chainsaw Man Chapter 193 has sent shockwaves through the manga community by featuring a scene eerily reminiscent of Part 1's iconic moments. The chapter features a complicated interaction between Yoru and Denji that finds parallels in past manipulative maneuvers from Makima, igniting heated discussion of author Tatsuki Fujimoto’s decision-making as a storyteller.

The parallel has generated widespread engagement across social media platforms, with fans drawing direct comparisons to earlier story beats. This development has resonated with longtime readers who recognize the subtle callbacks and potential implications for the series' direction.

A haunting echo of Makima’s temptation in Chainsaw Man Chapter 193

The chapter presents an emotionally charged encounter between Yoru and Denji amidst a backdrop of rising danger. The scene begins with Yoru psychologically dissecting Denji's current state, pointing out his vulnerability due to both family loss and his persistent sexual desires. She openly acknowledges her ability to manipulate him simply by showing kindness, even admitting to finding his "pitiful expression" appealing.

The interaction takes several dramatic turns as Yoru reveals that both she and Asa harbor genuine feelings for Denji, leading to an emotional moment where he breaks down in tears, simply grateful that someone still cares for him.

The scene culminates in a passionate kiss, followed by Yoru presenting a critical ultimatum: defeat the Death Devil to earn intimate relations with her, or be transformed into a weapon for her use against Death. This proposition, made against the backdrop of encroaching flames, creates a powerful parallel to Makima's manipulative tactics from Part 1.

Fan reaction to Chainsaw Man chapter 193

The Twitter response to Chapter 193 has been notably divided. Many long-time readers have expressed excitement and apprehension about the apparent narrative parallel. Few fans suggested that Makima's influence continues to echo throughout the series despite her defeat.

“You can kill a man, but not an idea. Welcome back, Makima”, said one fan.

“This is basically the same offer Makima gave Denji in Part 1”, said another fan.

Other readers have shown unwavering faith in Fujimoto's storytelling abilities. However, some fans have voiced criticism.

“Crying Washimoto ran out of ideas so just repeating the plot of part 1 but worse”, critisized one fan.

"Do you genuinely think the author didn't do this in purpose with something in plan and has 'run out of ideas' instead", defended another fan.

To finalize

Chapter 193 of Chainsaw Man is a pivotal moment that forces readers to confront their expectations about narrative progression and character development. The evident parallel to Part 1's manipulation tactics has created a fascinating dichotomy within the community—between those who see it as a potential weakness in storytelling and others who trust in Fujimoto's ability to subvert expectations.

As the series approaches its final arc, this chapter has become a lightning rod for discussions about thematic repetition, character evolution, and the nature of storytelling itself within the medium.

