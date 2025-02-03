Denji has developed in Chainsaw Man, even if his actions say otherwise

In the complex and often brutal world of Chainsaw Man, character development isn't always immediately apparent or straightforward. Denji, the chainsaw-wielding protagonist, has often been criticized for appearing to maintain his simple-minded, hormonal teenage behavior despite his traumatic experiences.

However, a closer examination of his recent interactions, particularly with War Devil Yoru, reveals subtle but significant changes in his character. While his core traits remain consistent – including his attraction to beautiful women and his straightforward nature – the way he processes and responds to manipulation has evolved considerably since his experiences with Makima.

Denji's evolution of submission in Chainsaw Man

Denji's relationship with authority figures, particularly female ones, has been a central theme throughout Chainsaw Man. His initial dynamic with Makima was characterized by complete submission, born from a desperate need for affection and validation.

This submission was absolute, leading him to overlook red flags and justify increasingly problematic behavior. However, his current interaction with Yoru demonstrates a more nuanced approach to submission, suggesting personal growth rather than regression.

Moral compass

Denji and Yoru as seen in the anime (Image via Shueisha)

Denji’s reaction to food waste highlights his character growth, shaped by his past struggles with extreme poverty and hunger. His deep respect for food becomes a core value, influencing his moral code. When he confronts Yoru for throwing away the cake, it marks a significant shift from his earlier passive nature.

This moment isn’t just about food—it symbolizes his newfound ability to stand up for his beliefs. Unlike his past self, who often yielded to manipulation, Denji now asserts himself, showing how his hardships have shaped him into someone who values both sustenance and personal integrity.

The duality of Asa and Yoru

Asa and Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

In Chainsaw Man, the contrast between Asa and Yoru's treatment of Denji provides an interesting lens through which to view his growth. Asa, despite sharing a body with Yoru, has shown genuine empathy and understanding towards Denji, particularly during their shared experience in Aging Devil's domain. Her interactions represent the emotional connection and understanding that Denji truly seeks, moving beyond mere physical attraction or power dynamics.

Breaking the cycle of manipulation

What makes Denji's current situation particularly interesting is how it mirrors yet differs from his past experiences. While he still exhibits submissive tendencies, he's developed boundaries – albeit simple ones – that he refuses to cross. This represents a more mature understanding of relationships, where attraction and submission don't equate to a complete surrender of one's principles.

His reaction to Yoru's disregard for food waste could be a pivotal moment, demonstrating how far he's come from the days when he would have accepted any behavior from someone who showed him attention.

Conclusion

The genius of Fujimoto's character writing in Chainsaw Man lies in how he maintains Denji's core personality while subtly demonstrating growth through specific situations and reactions. While Denji may never become a traditionally mature or sophisticated character, his development is shown through his ability to maintain personal boundaries while still being true to his nature.

His journey from complete submission to conditional submission represents a realistic form of character growth – one that doesn't require a complete personality overhaul but rather shows how past experiences can shape future decisions while maintaining authenticity to one's core self.

