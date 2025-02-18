Asa is the true victim in Yoru's offer to Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 193

With the release of Chainsaw Man chapter 193 earlier this week, fans saw War Devil Yoru continue to abuse and manipulate Denji for her own enjoyment and goals. This latest example came in the form of an offer to intimacy at Denji, giving him a chance at achieving a dream he’s been chasing throughout the series thus far.

Ad

Obviously, there are many issues with Yoru’s offer in Chainsaw Man chapter 193 as it relates to both Denji’s development and his past traumas. However, the true victim in Yoru’s offer to Denji is none other than Asa Mitaka, the girl whose body Yoru seemingly plans to use to make good on her offer to Denji.

Disclaimer: This article contains canon typical mentions of sensitive topics. Readers’s discretion is advised.

Ad

Trending

Yoru's offer to Denji in Chainsaw Man chapter 193 shows her true deplorability

Expand Tweet

Ad

In Chainsaw Man chapter 193, War Devil Yoru continues to s*xually manipulate and abuse Denji. This culminates in her final offer to sleep with him should he defeat the Death Devil, promising to turn him into a weapon and use him in her fight with the Death Devil if not. As mentioned above, the series’ fandom has discussed the impact this has on Denji at length, specifically how it manipulates him and sets him up for further traumas.

Ad

However, the true victim at this moment is Asa Mitaka by nature of the full context of Yoru’s offer. Yoru isn’t offering her own body to Denji, but rather Asa’s, presumably without her true, unpressured consent. This is s*xual abuse on an almost incomprehensible level, almost completely removing Asa’s bodily autonomy from the discussion rather than simply ignoring it. Yoru is showing here that she doesn’t view Asa as a person, but rather as a tool to be lent out.

Ad

While Yoru’s perception of Asa’s body has been demonstrated several times before this moment, this offer shows how truly deplorable and despicable Yoru truly is. Even more disturbing is that this isn’t the first time Yoru has used Asa’s body for physical intimacy in a way which Asa clearly didn’t consent to. Chapters 167 and 168 highlight this, and in turn show that Yoru not only hasn’t learned to respect Asa’s bodily autonomy, but seemingly refuses to.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yet like in chapters 167 and 168, Asa will prove to be the true victim here by having her body used in a way that she can’t even fight back against. Denji can thrash and fight off his attacker if he disagrees with Yoru’s actions, yet Asa can be blocked from regaining control over her body by Yoru. While Denji is certainly still a victim, the crime being committed unto Asa here is philosophically of a much harsher severity than that unto Denji.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 ends on Yoru’s offer to Denji here, but it can be expected that Asa will fight back in chapter 193 later this week. However, neither Asa's protesting nor Yoru’s promised intimacy with Denji never coming to pass can excuse the War Devil’s horrendous actions here. Regardless of how the situation fully plays out, Yoru’s actions are inexcusable from any point of view and in any context

Ad

Final thoughts

War Devil Yoru becomes truly irredeemable in Chainsaw Man chapter 193 (Image via Shueisha)

S*xual abuse and assault is inexcusable in real life or fiction, period. There is no context or extenuating circumstances that can reasonably lead one to any other conclusion. Likewise, Yoru’s latest actions not only necessitate such classification, but take it to a new level by completely removing Asa’s control of her body in any way, shape, or form. In turn, this makes Asa, not Denji, the true victim in Yoru’s offer to Denji.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback