Chainsaw Man chapter 194: What to expect

Following War Devil Yoru’s offer to Denji in the previous issue’s final panels, Chainsaw Man chapter 194 should open up with his response to her, which will likely be a yes. Fans are especially desperate to find out what his answer is, as many fans have questioned mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s recent narrative choices.

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 194 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow series to develop regular spoiler processes.

Thankfully, Chainsaw Man chapter 194’s main focus should be fairly predictable even without the help of verifiable spoilers or leaks on the upcoming issue’s events. Following Denji’s response to Yoru’s proposition, some introspection will likely be had on his part which sets up a tender moment between him and Asa Mitaka before the Death Devil’s arrival.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 likely to focus on Denji and Asa following a Yoru-heavy focus recently

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 should open up with Denji’s response to War Devil Yoru’s offer, which will simply either be a yes or a no. While a yes is most likely, either response should lead to the same result with the only difference being how long it takes to get there. Likewise, should he say yes, he’ll likely be elated at first while Yoru either rants to herself, or gets into an argument with Yoru and is likewise distracted.

This should lead to Denji having an introspective moment about himself, realizing that in a way he’s letting someone else control him once again like Makima did. This should lead him to say no after reconsidering and realizing this, hence why his answer likely wouldn’t matter in the end. This rejection, regardless of how and when it comes, will likely send Yoru spiraling as she struggles to make sense of why he doesn’t want her physically.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 should see Asa Mitaka regain control of her and Yoru’s shared body likewise, either by taking Yoru by surprise or Yoru throwing a tantrum and wanting to leave. Her sudden change in attitude will likely shock Denji, as Yoru did warn that she was one death away from her mind breaking. Likewise, Denji should recognize this and try to break through to her, eventually doing so after some time.

However, Asa will likely go on something of a miniature rampage over Yoru’s actions, ending with her crying and being in a clearly emotionally vulnerable state. This should lead to the two connecting emotionally here, eventually recognizing they have feelings for each other. This will likely prompt the two to share their first legitimate kiss as Tokyo is seen burning in the background, a foreboding omen of what’s to come.

Likewise, chapter 194 may end with something of a time-skip, jumping ahead to just before the Death Devil’s eventual arrival. This will likely be indicated by a focus on either Public Safety or the Chainsaw Man Church and how either group is preparing for this event. The issue’s final panels will likely set up some sort of more immediate threat prior to Death’s debut. In turn, this will likely form the basis of the next arc’s focus, which may be Part 2’s last.

