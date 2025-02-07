Haruka Iseumi may become the weapon Public Safety is after in Chainsaw Man

Chainsaw Man has been a wild ride so far. About 192 chapters in and creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has yet managed to keep fans at the edge of their seats. The action, mind-boggling twists and compelling storytelling aside, what the mangaka also excels at is retaining each character's importance to the narrative, including the supporting cast.

In essence, Denji and Asa aren't the only ones who are given attention. A name that has been MIA for a brief while is Haruka Iseumi.

Introduced in the Academy Saga, Haruka attended Fourth East High, was president of the Devil Hunter Club and his deep love for Chainsaw Man compelled him to pose as the Hero of Hell, even surgically adding a pull cord identical to Denji's on his chest.

Trending

A recent theory has surfaced which brings this lost soul back into the spotlight. However, it isn't for the right reason and if held true, Haruka could get what he always wanted, but not in the best of ways.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Haruka Iseumi could be the armament Public Safety has been in want of

Expand Tweet

To dive straight in, a recent and popular theory suggests that Haruka Iseumi yet has a role to play in Chainsaw Man. It speculates that he could be the weapon that Public Safety is so sorely after. He has been in the story and served the role he was intially meant, but he has been character strangely far away from recent events. This would be a way to reintroduce into the narrative.

The theory suggests that Asa, or Yoru, might see him as her property due to his role in the Chainsaw Man Church. Unlike Barem Bridge or Fami, he had no ulterior motives, but his time as the Church's "face" was turbulent.

Finally, the theory adds that it would be poetice if Yoru ended up Haruka into a weapon instead of Denji. It would be a "fitting" conclusion to his character, all due to the way he adored the Hero of Hell.

While he isn't becoming the Chainsaw Devil per se, he is at least being turned into something that would presumably be useful to the original, which has seemingly been one of his life's aims.

Haruka's return as a potential weapon is a strong case

Haruka Iseumi (Image via Viz Media)

This particular theory does seem plasusible when closely looked at. In some manner, Haruka's character looks like it is meant for more and this might just be the moment. True enough, he isn't anything special and is usually one who thinks a little too highly of himself. His devotion to the Chainsaw Devil seemingly drives him to venture into danger, even if it means a brief meeting with the Devil.

But this might happen. Yoru mentioned Asa's mind was one death away from breaking. Haruka Iseumi’s death could give Yoru control or cause Asa enough guilt to turn him into a weapon, aiding Public Safety’s goal.

Furthermore, Haruka wouldn't be all that opposed to it, again given his utter fidelity to Chainsaw Man. As per the series' lore, he has been labelled as the biggest Chainsaw Man fan, masqueraded as him on many occasions, surgically added a pull cord to his chest and isn't afraid to endanger himself. All this combined makes him the perfect option for a weapon.

Lastly, in addition, it is yet not fully clear why Public Safety want to turn Denji into a weapon - is it because they feel he would make a powerful tool or they desire to get a hold of Pochita's Devil Erasure. Until this is clearly answered, even Haruka could serve as a suitable weapon if it came down to it.

Final Thoughts

Haruka Iseumi (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man’s narrative could receive an intriguing layer with Haruka Iseumi’s potential return as a weapon for Public Safety. While he has been MIA for some time, his devotion to the Chainsaw Devil and reckless determination position him as a fitting candidate for this transformation. The speculation that Yoru might weaponize him over Denji creates an ironic yet poetic close to his character arc.

If it holds true, this development could be pivotal moment in Asa’s journey, potentially pushing her mind to the breaking point. Moreover, Haruka’s willingness to sacrifice himself aligns with the overarching themes of obsession and identity within the series. The birth of such speculation underscores the depth of storytelling Fujimoto employs, keeping fans biting their nails till the very end.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback