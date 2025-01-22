Does Mission Yozakura Family manga get a happy ending? Explained

Mission Yozakura Family manga ended serialization with chapter 256 on January 20, 2025. The series' final volume, volume 29, will be released on March 4, 2025. The English release will release its latest volume, volume 15, on February 18, 2025. As the manga has already ended, did it have a happy or bittersweet ending?

Mission Yozakura Family ended happily. The Yozakura Family finally settled, as the protagonists, Taiyo and Mutsumi, were expecting their third child. The final battle also saw Kyoichiro settling his feelings for Taiyo. In the epilogue chapters, the protagonists attended the Yozakura Cherry Blossom Vow ceremony and re-did their marriage ceremony.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Mission Yozakura Family manga series.

Mission Yozakura Family manga ending: What happened to Taiyo and Mutsumi in the end?

Kyoichiro as seen in the manga (Image via Hitsuji Gondiara/Shueisha)

Mission Yozakura Family manga's final arc, Yozakura All-Out War Arc, saw an all-out battle between Yozakura Family and the series' ultimate antagonist, Asa. In a final battle between an awakened Taiyo and Asa, the male protagonist succeeds in cornering the antagonist and killing Asa.

However, Taiyo faced the drawback of his powers and was on the brink of death. In his last breaths, Taiyo was approached by Kyoichiro who finally accepted Taiyo and revealed his real powers, which helped him grab Taiyo's soul and stitch it back into his body.

Taiyo escaped death and this marked the end of the series' final arc. The final arc was followed by a three-chapter epilogue where everyone attended the Yozakura 10th Generation Cherry Blossom Vow Ceremony.

Kyoichiro as seen in the manga (Image via Hitsuji Gondiara/Shueisha)

However, Taiyo lost his marriage ring before the ceremony. Even though the ceremony wasn't supposed to see the protagonists exchange their rings, Taiyo wanted to keep his ring close. After a lot of looking, Taiyo ultimately visited Kyoichiro and realized that he was the one who stole his ring.

While Taiyo was thinking that Kyoichiro might still be against his marriage, the opposite happened as Kyoichiro only wanted to polish the ring. Kyoichiro then gave his wishes to Taiyo as the Vow Ceremony started. The ceremony concluded with a whining Kyoichiro who found it hard seeing his sister being taken away by someone else, but everything ended on a good note.

Thee Yozakura Family as seen in the final chapter (Image via Hitsuji Gondaira/Shueisha)

Mission Yozakura Family manga chapter 258, the final chapter, focuses on the mundane lives of Taiyo and Mutsumi as they lived happily with their children, Alpha and Hifumi. However, while everyone from the Yozakura Family was having a meal, Ai revealed that Mutsumi was having a baby. Mutsumi was surprised because she was expecting her and Taiyo's third child.

Everyone was happy over this news and celebrated by taking a group photo with everyone from the Yozakura Family. After a hellish journey filled with some 'sweet' and mostly 'sour,' Taiyo managed to create a place in the Yozakura Family as the Mission Yozakura Family manga ended on a happy note.

Conclusion

Mission Yozakura Family manga series continued its serialization for almost 6 years as one of the most popular manga series from Shonen Jump. The series has a season 2 announced and the hype is all over the moon. While it was wholesome to see the journey of Taiyo and Mutsumi end on a good note, fans should expect some action from Mission Yozakura Family manga's sequel anime adaptation.

