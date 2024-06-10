Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10: Ayaka Kirisaki joins the Yozakura Family as the housemaid, while Taiyo surprises Kyoichiro 

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10, titled The Yozakura Family Maid/Affair, was released on Sunday, June 9, 2024, at 5 pm JST on TBS, MBS, and other affiliated Japanese networks. The episode returned to showcasing the daily lives of Taiyo and others in the Yozakura mansion.

Interestingly, the episode saw Ayaka Kirisaki join the Yozakuras as their maid. On the other hand, due to certain reasons, Ayaka suspected Taiyo Asano of cheating on Mutsumi. However, what followed next shocked everyone. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 presented fans with a blend of comedy, slight action, and happy vibes.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 highlights: Mutsumi welcomes Ayaka Kirisaki as the Yozakura family's housemaid

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 kicks off with the Hinagiku organization hosting a grand hot pot party to celebrate the mission's success. Rin Fudo applauds the team for completing the mission with zero casualties.

She brings wild beasts she hunted with her bare fists for the party, which Sui deftly butchers using his incredible skills as a swordsman. Kyoichiro also joins the celebration, only to look after his sister, Mutsumi.

The celebration party in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 quickly turns into chaos, with Rin and Kyoichiro throwing food at each other. However, Sui tells Taiyo that it's a normal event for them.

Taiyo and Mutsumi in episode 10 (Image via Silver Link)

After a while, Rin, Oga, and Kyoichiro pass out from exhaustion. Meanwhile, Taiyo Asano inspects the cube he retrieved from the tree's hollow, following Kurogao's message. He feels everything will change, including him, once he finds out the content of the cube.

Mutsumi then kisses Taiyo on his cheeks and assures him that no matter what surprise comes his way, he will always be the Taiyo she knows. Meanwhile, a marble falls out from the cube.

Kyoichiro explains to the boy in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 that it's a method of recording optic data, by arranging air bubbles with a laser. While there are few options, it's possible to extract the data from that marble.

Ayaka joins as Yozakura housemaid (Image via Silver Link)

Following that in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10, Taiyo discovers Ayaka Kirisaki in the Yozakura mansion. Mutsumi reveals that the family has asked her to work as a housemaid. At the same time, Ayaka plans on continuing to try to assassinate Taiyo to make him more efficient as a spy.

Later at night, while preparing tea, Mutsumi realizes Kyoichiro's favorite tea leaves have run out. She asks Taiyo if the boy wants some tea, but he says he will take a bath instead. Following that, Taiyo Asano goes to the washroom.

Taiyo saves Ayaka (Image via Silver Link)

Interestingly, Ayaka intrudes and sprays acidic soap on him, which melts even the hardest of walls. Taiyo tries his best to dodge them. At that moment, the bathtub's electric trap gets activated, sending Ayaka into peril.

However, Taiyo rescues her just in the nick of time. A funny moment follows, with Kyoichiro Yozakura noticing Taiyo and Ayaka in a compromising situation.

Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10: Goliath approves of Taiyo, while Kyoichiro gets a surprise

After the bathtub incident, Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 time-skips to the next day, with Taiyo Asano heading out for a mission. Mutsumi stops the boy, saying he forgot to take his phone. Suddenly, the phone rings.

Mutsumi notices someone named Kaoru is calling Taiyo. However, the boy quickly takes the phone from Mutsumi's hands and rushes to the door. Ayaka observes the incident and feels Taiyo must be having an affair with someone.

The episode then time-skips to a few days and shows Taiyo and Mutsumi spending some quality time, accompanied by Goliath. The Yozakura girl reveals Goliath is a wolf-dog, a special breed produced through repeated modifications since the Edo period.

Goliath, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

He has been a part of the family since Mutsumi's great-great-grandmother's generation. Following that in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10, Mutsumi and Taiyo reach a park with Goliath. A couple of children with balloons greet Mutsumi.

However, Goliath observes a bomb planted on those balloons. The bomb sets off, but Taiyo protects everyone, tanking the bomb all by himself. Goliath then follows the scent of the bomb and apprehends the perpetrator.

At the same time, he recognizes Taiyo as a family and gives him a ride on his back. Following that in Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10, Ayaka and Kyoichiro hold Taiyo under fire, accusing him of cheating on Mutsumi. The maid presents a few pictures as evidence, showing Taiyo in a coffee shop with a woman.

The Hinagiku members, as seen in the episode (Image via Silver Link)

However, the girl in the picture suddenly arrives at the mansion, accompanied by her grandfather, Kaouru. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 reveals that they are from the Hinagiku. Apparently, Taiyo contacted them to find Kyoichiro's favorite tea, Dark Sweet.

Since the tea leaves are extremely difficult to come by, Taiyo and the Hinagiku secretly procured them for Kyoichiro, who always looks out for him. However, he wanted to keep it a secret from Mutsumi, otherwise Kyoichiro would have found out.

Kyoichiro cannot believe Taiyo would go to such an extent for his sake. Even though he feels grateful, he can't bring himself to apologize to the boy. Mission: Yozakura Family episode 10 ends on a light-hearted note with the family enjoying the special tea.

