Summer Pockets anime reveals exact April 2025 premiere info and more

Friday, February 28, 2025 saw the official website for the television Summer Pockets anime series reveal its official release date of Monday, April 7, 2025 on Japanese television. The series will first air on Tokyo MX and BS11 on this date before later airing on MBS and several other broadcast stations.

While this latest announcement from the series didn’t reveal any additional news, the Summer Pockets anime has effectively revealed nearly everything it possibly can regarding its release. The only exception is both international and domestic streaming news, neither of which has been confirmed by the anime’s official website as of this article’s writing.

The television Summer Pockets anime series will first air in Japan on Tokyo MX and BS11 on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). The series will then air on the Shizuoka Broadcasting System and MBS on Wednesday, April 9 at 2:00 and 3:30 am JST, respectively. AT-X will then air the series on Thursday, April 10 at 11 pm JST, followed by TV Setouchi on Friday, April 11, 2025 at 1:18 am JST.

As mentioned above, the anime’s official website has yet to confirm any domestic or international streaming information. Fans can expect this news to come in the coming weeks before the anime’s premiere in April. However, this is the last missing piece of major information on the series, with everything else of significance already confirmed. This includes the anime’s cast, staff, and theme song information.

Tomoki Kobayash is directing the anime series at studio feel, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the script and Mai Otsuka designing the characters. Shunichiro Yoshihara is the art director, and Teruaki Tokumaru is the Special Animation Director. Fumi Nanba is the Director of Photography, with composers including Shinji Orito, Jun Maeda, Donmaru, Tomohiro Takeshita, Ryo Mizutsuki, and Shuhei Ohashi.

The series stars:

Shōya Chiba as Hairi Takahara

Konomi Kohara as Shiroha Naruse

Natsumi Takamori as Ao Sorakado

Nene Hieda as Kamome Kushima (voiced by Tomomi Mineuchi in the game, Mineuchi quit voice acting in December 2022.)

Emiri Iwai as Tsumugi Wenders

Saku Ichimiya as Miki Nomura

Sahomi Koyama as Shizuku Mizuori

Aimi Tanaka as Umi Katō

Megumi Takamoto as Kyoko Misaki

Minoru Shiraishi as Kobato Naruse

Konomi Suzuki as Inari

Kentarō Kumagai as Ryoichi Mitani

Yōhei Hamada as Tenzen Kanō

The anime’s opening theme song is titled ALKA TALE and will be performed by Konomi Suzuki, who voices Inari as mentioned above. Suzuki will be performing the ending theme song Lasting Moment and notably performed the theme songs for the original visual novel video game. The anime is likewise an adaptation of Visual Arts/Key’s original visual novel of the same name.

