Koupen-chan anime reveals April 2025 release date

Wednesday, March 6, 2025 saw the official website for the television Koupen-chan anime series officially reveal its release date of Sunday, April 6, 2025. In addition to revealing its full release date, the anime series also began streaming a new promotional video, which also revealed some newly announced cast members.

The most notable of these new castings is likely Sachi Kokuryu, best known for his role as The Seven Deadly Sins anime franchise’s Arthur Pendragon. The new trailer for the Koupen-chan anime series mainly focuses on the titular protagonistic penguin, as have a majority of other promotional videos for the series thus far.

Koupen-chan anime premiers on Sunday, April 6, 2025 in Japan in early morning time slot

The Koupen-chan anime is set to officially premiere in Japan on Sunday, April 6, 2025 at 8:28AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on TV Asahi. As mentioned above, some new cast members were announced alongside this release date information. These are Ayaka Saito as Enaga Yokoshima-san, Sachi Kokuryu as Grown-up Penguin-san, Junji Majima as Adelie-san, and Kazuya Ichijo as “Willing-to-teach type” Polar Bear-san.

Saito also plays the titular character of Koupen-chan, a baby emperor penguin who encourages others with their positivity. As of this article’s writing, no other cast members have been announced for the television anime series thus far. Fans can likely expect at least a few more to be announced prior to the anime’s aforementioned premiere date. However, this is speculative as of this article’s writing, with no news or rumors on there being more cast.

The Koupen-chan anime is a short television anime series based on original creator Rurutea’s illustrations of the character of the same name. The character originally debuted on social media in 2017, and has since launched a variety of merchandise based on it and other character illustrations Rurutea shared. Some of the merchandise includes books, digital stickers, and more representing the titular original Koupen and others created since.

Kyo Yatate is directing the anime series at Lesprit Studios, with Yoichi Kato handling series composition. Akiyuki Tateyama is composing the music with Hazumu Sakuta serving as the series’ chief director. Hiroyuki Nemoto is the art director, with Yoshio Harisaki serving as the assistant art director Jun Kubota is the director of photography, with Daiki Hachimaki as sound director. Sachiko Nishi is in charge of sound effects, with Stay Luck handling sound production.

Currently, no international streaming information for the series has been confirmed. Likewise, given the intellectual property’s popularity being primarily in Japan, it’s possible that the series won’t be officially licensed for international distribution. However, this is purely speculative and based only on the lack of confirmed international release info as of this article’s writing.

