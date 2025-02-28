Trapezium anime film streams exclusively on Crunchyroll

Friday, February 28, 2025, saw Crunchyroll begin exclusively streaming the Trapezium anime film in its original Japanese language dub with English subtitles. As of this article’s writing, Crunchyroll has not confirmed whether or not it intends to produce and stream an English dub for the film’s streaming release. However, this seems somewhat unlikely.

Ad

The Trapezium anime film was first released in Japanese theaters in May 2024, with Crunchyroll later screening the film in North American theaters starting in September 2024. The film is based on the original Japanese novel of the same name by author Kazumi Takayama, initially serialized in Kadokawa Shoten’s Da Vinci magazine.

Crunchyroll closes out February 2025 by exclusively listing Trapezium anime film on its platform

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While lacking the awards and star power the likes of Look Back and other anime films had, the Trapezium anime film was one of the most beloved and successful of 2024. Its story follows high school student Yu Azuma, who is willing to do whatever it takes to achieve her dream of being an idol. She even abstains from social media and dating to put herself in the best position to achieve her dream.

Ad

She eventually meets others with similar devotion to the same dream and decides to form an idol group with three other girls from her prefecture to make their collective dream a reality. Unfortunately, Azuma quickly realizes how many unseen trials and tribulations idols must go through to reach the peak of their craft. Even scarier, these obstacles threaten to undo everything Azuma has worked for and sacrificed in her life thus far.

Ad

Asaki Yuikawa plays protagonist Yu Azuma, with Hina Yomiya voicing the “Western Star” Kurumi Taiga, Reina Ueda voicing the “Southern Star” Ranko Katori, and Haruka Aikawa voicing the “Northern Star” Mika Kamei, who is also one of Yu’s old grade school classmates. The film also casts JO1 member Shoya Kimata as Shinji Kudo and Teruyoshi Uchimara, of comedy duo Utchan Nanchan fame, as Shuichi Itami.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Masahiro Shinohara directed the film at CloverWorks studios, with Koji Masunari supervising the film. Yuko Kakihara wrote the script, with Rio designing the characters and Masaru Yokoyama composing the film’s music. Aniplex distributed the film, which won the Special Distinction Award at South Korea’s Bucheon International Animation Festival in October 2024.

In addition to the Trapezium anime film, Takayama’s original novel with illustrations from Tae has also been adapted into a manga from illustrator Kina Kazuhara. The manga is also published by Kadokawa Shoten in their seinen demographic KadoComi magazine. The manga began earlier this week on February 26, 2025. The original novel ran from April 6, 2015, to August 6, 2018, and has since been collected into a single volume.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback