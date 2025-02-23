Blue Box anime casts Yuki Kaji, voice of Attack on Ttian's Eren Yeager

It was announced in this year’s 13th issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that the Blue Box anime was casting Yuki Kaji, voice of Attack on Titan’s protagonist Eren Yeager. This information was shared on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 with the official release of the latest edition of Weekly Shonen Jump.
Kaji is joining the Blue Box anime as Kazuma Matsuoka, a student who returned to Japan from studying abroad in America and is a far cry from the kind of character Attack on Titan’s Eren is. However, Kaji has been expanding the types of roles he takes since his time as Eren came to an end, making this latest exciting casting somewhat expected in that sense.
Yuki Kaji of Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia fame joins smash-hit Blue Box anime
Yuki Kaji will join the Blue Box anime as Kazuma Matsuoka in the upcoming 22nd episode overall for the series. The episode is slated for a Thursday, February 27, 2025 release in Japan. Internationally, the episode will begin streaming a week later on Netflix. As of this article’s writing, Netflix is the only platform currently streaming the series internationally, and likely will be through the remaining episodes of the anime’s first season.
A character visual highlighting Kaji and his character Matsuoka was also shared via the anime’s official X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday, February 23, 2025. The character also features comments from Kaji written in Japanese. No other castings were announced alongside Kaji, suggesting that his casting and character’s introduction will likely be the last of the season as the final few episodes approach.
As mentioned above, Kaji is undoubtedly best otherwise known as the voice of Attack on Titan protagonist Eren Yeager. However, he’s also famous for his work as the voices of My Hero Academia’s Shoto Todoroki and Haikyu!!’s Kenma Kozume. Other notable roles of Kaji’s include JoJo's Bizarre Adventure’s Koichi Hirose, Tokyo Ghoul’s Ayato Kirishima, and The Seven Deadly Sins’ Meliodas and Zeldris. Other starring cast for the Blue Box anime includes:
- Shōya Chiba as Taiki Inomata
- Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano
- Akari Kitō as Hina Chono
- Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara
- Yūma Uchida as Kengo Haryū
- Shōgo Sakata as Ryōsuke Nishida
- Anna Nagase as Nagisa Funami
- Asaki Yuikawa as Niina Shimazaki
- Yūki Ono as Shōta Hyōdō
- Kenshō Ono as Shūji Yusa
- Kana Ichinose as Ayame Moriya
Yuichiro Yano is directing the anime at Telecom Animation Film, with UNLIMITED PRODUCE by TMS Entertainment in charge of planning and production. Yuko Kakihara is overseeing the series scripts, with Miho Tanino designing the characters. The series serves as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Kouji Miura’s original story of the same name, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2021.
