Wind Breaker manga goes on a hiatus due to spinoff and mobile game release

On February 25, 2025, Wind Breaker manga announced a two-week hiatus after the release of its latest installment. The first week's break is due to the release of a new spin-off centered around Shishitoren and the second might be to commemorate the release of the series' first mobile game, WIND BREAKER: Rebel Heroes!

Wind Breaker is written and illustrated by Nii Satoru. The series started its serialization in January 2021 and has compiled 20 volumes (18 of which have been released in English). The series also received an anime and stage play adaptation.

Wind Breaker manga goes on a two-week hiatus

Wind Breaker chapter 172 was released on February 25, 2025. The magazine release, which featured chapter 172, also announced the release of a new spin-off one-shot next week, featuring an original story of the delinquent gang, Shishitoren (the main antagonists of Wind Breaker season 1). The spin-off is set to be released on March 5, 2025.

Moreover, on March 12, 2025, the series' first game, WIND BREAKER: Rebel Heroes!, will be released in Japan. The spin-off manga series will feature the original story of the Shishitoren gang that is set to debut in the series game. So, due to the release of the spin-off (first week) and game (second week), the manga will be on hiatus until March 19, 2025 (Japanese Time).

The game adaptation was announced on October 13, 2024, alongside the first update regarding the second anime season of the Wind Breaker manga. The game will be 3D animated and feature the same voice cast as the anime's season 1.

The main voice casting of the series includes Haruka Sakura voiced by Yuuma Uchida (Reo Mikage from Blue Lock), Hayato Suou by Nobunaga Shimazaki (Mahito from Jujutsu Kaisen), Hajime Umemiya by Yuuichi Nakamura (Reinhard from Re: Zero), and Akihiko Nirei by Shouya Chiba (Taiki from Blue Lock).

Wind Breaker manga synopsis

Sakura as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

Wind Breaker is an action manga series centered around Haruka Sakura, a delinquent, despised for his 'unique' appearance. Due to this, he changes places and starts a new life at Makochi, a town protected by Bofurin, a high school filled with delinquents.

Even though the male protagonist was expecting his life to be much harder, he was accepted by the people at Bofurin. However, how long will it take for Sakura to accept that there are people who care for him?

