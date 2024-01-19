Caterina VA in Honkai Star Rail: English, Japanese, and other language voice actors

A new Honkai Star Rail trailer depicting the cast of the Annihilation Gang was released, detailing the previously unknown Caterina VA in Honkai Star Rail. The trailer depicts the fearsome, fiery, red-headed crew member ready to wreak havoc on the upcoming region of Penacony in version 2.0. While she is currently unplayable, things might change in the future.

Readers can find a breakdown of this particular character below, along with a list of her known voice actors.

Note: Parts of this article are speculative and represent the author's opinions. Additionally, spoilers for Honkai Star Rail will follow; reader discretion is advised.

Caterina VA in Honkai Star Rail: English voice actor

Caterina is voiced by Arianna Ratner in the English dub for Honkai Star Rail. Born on March 4, 1987, Arianna is a popular voice actor who began her voice acting journey at the age of six, bagging numerous roles and awards throughout her career. Notable roles include:

Starfield : Clara Lyon

: Clara Lyon Marvel's Spider-Man 2 : Voice for The Cult of the Flame

: Voice for The Cult of the Flame Higan Eruthyll : Hathor

: Hathor Valiant Force 2 : Zedda

: Zedda Final Fantasy Brave Exvius War of the Visions: Miranda

Caterina VA in Honkai Star Rail: Japanese voice actor

Yuko Sanpei voices Caterina in the Japanese dub of Honkai Star Rail. Born on February 28, 1986, Sanpei began her career with the anime series UFO baby. Since then, she has starred in multiple media, lending her voice to various characters winning the best actress role during the 13th Seiyu Awards. Prior notable roles include:

Gintama : Seita

: Seita Inazuma Eleven : Terumi “Aphrodi” Afuro

: Terumi “Aphrodi” Afuro Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood : Selim Bradley/Pride

: Selim Bradley/Pride Boruto Naruto Next Generations : Boruto Uzumaki

: Boruto Uzumaki Genshin Impact: Mika

Caterina VA in Honkai Star Rail: Other languages

Chinese Caterina VA in Honkai Star Rail:

Caterina is voiced by Li Chanfei in the Chinese dub for Honkai Star Rail.

Korean Caterina VA in Honkai Star Rail:

Lee Saebyeok voices Caterina in the Korean sub for Honkai Star Rail.

Unfortunately, additional information surrounding the voice actors for Caterina in the Chinese and Korean dubs of Honkai Star Rail is still unknown at the time of writing this article. This section will be updated in the future to reflect changes, if any.

Who is Caterina in Honkai Star Rail?

Caterina is a member of the self-proclaimed “Annihilation Gang” in Honkai Star Rail. This particular faction strives to earn the gaze (and approval) of Nanook, the Aeon of Destruction. Despite their numerous attempts, they have only earned the contempt and disregard of the Aeon thus far.

Also known as “The Shacklebound”, Caterina is currently a non-playable character set to make her debut in version 2.0 of Honkai Star Rail. Caterina possesses a fiery personality and charges toward threats head-on at the expense of collateral damage. Further information regarding the character's origins is still unknown, except that she is a member of the Ever-Flame Mansion led by the Duke Inferno.

