Honkai Star Rail 2.0 leaks hint at 97 new achievements

The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 2.0 update is set to release with it the new region of Penacony, along with plenty of additional content that extends into characters, Light Cones, and achievements. The latter, in Honkai Star Rail, has always provided a set amount of Stellar Jades against certain objectives, and a recent leak has suggested that version 2.0 may offer a total of 97 new achievements to unlock.

A breakdown of this leak, along with the estimated number of Stellar Jades that can be acquired, is provided below.

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 achievements leaked

As detailed in the Reddit post above, 97 new achievements are expected to be released with Honkai Star Rail 2.0. Approximately 500 Stellar Jades can be acquired by completing all of these achievements, which roughly translates to around three pulls. The Jades should be useful for players aiming to grab the 5-star characters Black Swan and Sparkle during their debut in version 2.0.

A list of a few noteworthy datamined achievements can be found below. Keep in mind that some of these entries are incomplete:

This Side of Paradise : Activate 15 Space Anchors.

: Activate 15 Space Anchors. Penacony Dreams : Open 120 Treasure Chests.

: Open 120 Treasure Chests. Space Walk : Complete the Slaughterhouse mission in the Dreamscape Hotel.

: Complete the Slaughterhouse mission in the Dreamscape Hotel. Chirp? : Help an origami bird return to the Great Tree.

: Help an origami bird return to the Great Tree. Chirp! Chirp! : Help 60 origami birds to return to the Great Tree.

: Help 60 origami birds to return to the Great Tree. Always Sync With Time : Repair 15 Dream Tickers.

: Repair 15 Dream Tickers. Whose Dream Is It? : Experience the child’s dream for the first time.

: Experience the child’s dream for the first time. Friction, Friction: Use Dreamwalker to travel through the same “dream bubble bridge.”

The rest of these entries can be found within the embed linked above. These particular leaks are sourced by an individual known as HomDGCat, who is unaffiliated with developer HoYoverse. As such, these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt. Names, conditions, and rewards are subject to change with the final release of Honkai Star Rail 2.0.

Stay tuned for more Honkai Star Rail 2.0 news, leaks and updates.