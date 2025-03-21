Kore Kaite Shine manga receives anime adaptation

On Friday, March 21, 2025, Shogakukan announced that Minoru Toyoda's award-winning manga Kore Kaite Shine is set to receive a television anime adaptation. The anime has released an announcement visual and is set to be broadcast on Nippon Television.

Kore Kaite Shine, written and illustrated by Minoru Toyoda, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shogakukan's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine since November 2021. Since then, the series has been collected into six compiled volumes and awarded the 16th Manga Taisho in 2023 and the 70th Shogakukan Manga Award in 2025.

Kore Kaite Shine unveils anime announcement visual

Kore Kaite Shine is set in Izu Ojima, an island located 120 kilometers south of Tokyo. The story follows Ai Yasumi, a high school girl who loves to read manga. Her love for manga soon sees her learn about the joy and pain of drawing her own manga.

Ai Yasumi and her friends in Kore Kaite Shine manga (Image via Shogakukan)

While the anime hasn't announced a release window or its producers, it has unveiled an announcement visual. In addition, the anime has also revealed that it will premiere on Nippon Television (NTV).

As for the teaser visual, it captures the back of the main character Ai Yasumi, a high school girl who lives in "Izu Ojima," an island situated 120 kilometers south of Tokyo. The island is modeled after the mangaka's hometown Izu Oshima. Besides Ai, fans can also spot another character Pakota.

The teaser visual's tagline reads "For everyone who loves manga."

Anime announcement celebratory visual drawn by mangaka Minoru Toyoda (Image via X/@poo1007)

Amidst the anime's announcement, manga creator Minoru Toyoda shared a comment. As revealed by him, during his first meeting with the production team, he was asked what he cared about the most when it came to the adaptation. In response, he asked the production team to capture the island's beauty.

"I want you to think about the beauty of the island first."

As requested, the production team captured the island's beauty well during the checks. Hence, the manga creator was now looking forward to seeing the environment move freely in space. Thus, similar to his fans, he too, was waiting for the production team to finish their work on the anime.

