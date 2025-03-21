There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime reveals character visual and cast via new trailer

On Friday, March 21, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda anime about the new trailer for There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime via email correspondence. In addition, the anime revealed a new character visual and previewed two additional cast members.

There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless..., written by Teren Mikami and illustrated by Eku Takeshima, is a Japanese light novel series published by Shueisha under its Dash X Bunko label. Studio Mother picked up the manga for an anime adaptation and is set to premiere it in July 2025.

There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime reveals new trailer ahead of July 2025 premiere

There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime character visual (Image via Studio Mother)

On Friday, March 21, 2025, REMOW released the new character visual for There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime. The character visual features the anime's five main characters, Renako Amaori, Mai Ouzuka, Ajisai Sena, Satsuki Koto, and Kaho Koyanagi.

Meanwhile, the new official trailer opens by focusing on the protagonist Renako Amaori. She had always admired those who were popular and loved by others. However, no matter how hard she tried, her gloomy personality made it impossible for her to make friends. Amidst her struggle to change, Renako mistakenly falls from her school's terrace. That's when she meets Mai Ouzuka.

Mai Ouzuka saves Renako Amaori from her fall and asks her to become her friend. However, not long after Mai became friends with Renako, she started liking her even more than a friend and began pursuing her as a lover.

Ajisai Sena, Satsuki Koto, and Kaho Koyanagi also appear in the anime's trailer. With that, the trailer gave viewers a glimpse into the vibrant school life of these five unique individuals.

Renako Amaori in There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... (Image via Studio Mother)

The new trailer also revealed and previewed the cast members for Satsuki Koto and Kaho Koyanagi. Satsuko Koto will be voiced by Kana Ichinose. The voice actor previously voiced Fern in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Maki Shijou in Kaguya-sama: Love is War, and Yuzuriha Ogawa in Dr. Stone.

Meanwhile, Kaho Koyanagi will be voiced by Takako Tanaka. The voice actor has previously voiced Hina in Hinamatsuri, Guiyuan in The Apothecary Diaries, and Sahara in Berserk of Gluttony.

