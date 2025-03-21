The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime announced for October 2025

On Friday, March 21, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual to confirm the production of The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime. The short clip reveals the anime's October 2025 debut, main cast, and staff.

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime serves as an adaptation of the fantasy light novel series, written by Alto and illustrated by Yuunagi. The series was originally published on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website before Kodansha began serializing it under the Kodansha Ranobe Books imprint.

Five tankobon volumes of the original light novel series have been published thus far. Moreover, the series has a manga adaptation with Yuki Monji's illustrations. Kodansha's Magazine Pocket service has been serializing the manga since July 2021.

The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime's PV confirms the October 2025 premiere

On Friday, March 21, 2025, a newly opened website and X account unveiled a promotional video to confirm the production of The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime, based on Alto and Yuunagi's eponymous fantasy light novel series. According to the announcement, the series will premiere in October 2025 (Fall 2025). An exact release date has yet to be disclosed.

The promotional clip features Alec Yugret, the protagonist, who dedicates himself to learning support magic to help out the crown prince in clearing out dungeons. However, the prince fires him as his court magician. Eventually, Alec's old friend, Yorha contacts him and asks his help to venture into the dungeons.

The short video showcases Alec's determination to learn magic and his unique bond with his friends. Although the PV doesn't reveal the character voices, it showcases Alec and others in captivating animation. At the same time, the video reveals that Shuichiro Umeda will voice Alec Yugret in The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime. More cast members will be announced in the future.

Aside from the PV, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual for The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime. The illustration shows Alec demonstrating a magic spell, which summons a lightning-based beast behind him. The visual also has a catchphrase in Japanese, which reads "Let's start a new legend. Continuation of those eyes," in English.

Moreover, the anime's official website has shared celebratory illustrations from the original light novel series' illustrator, Yuunagi, and the manga adaptation artist, Yuki Monji. The illustrations feature Alec and his friends. In addition, a comment from the original author, Alto, has arrived on the website. Alto's comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as following:

"I am very happy to have given the rare opportunity to have this series adapted into an anime! I hope that the never-ending story of Alex [Alec] and the other four will reach many people through the anime. I would also like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who was involved and to all the readers. Thank you!"

Ken Takahashi directs the fantasy anime at Studio Gekko, with Masamune Hirata as the assistant director. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handles the series scripts, while Yoko Sato is the character designer with Nobuhide Hayashi. Sato-san and Hayashi-san are also enlisted as chief animation directors. Moreover, Diosta Inc. and High-Speed Boy Inc. are the show's music composers.

The plot of The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime

Alec, as seen in the PV (Image via Gekko)

Based on Alto and Yuunagi's original light novel series, The Banished Court Magician Aims to Become the Strongest anime follows Alec Yugret, a court magician, who learns Support Magic to help his court prince clear out dungeons.

However, one day, the prince fires Alec out of nowhere, declaring that he's useless. Sometime after, Alec gets approached by his old friend, Yorha, who asks for his assistance to once again venture into the dungeons. The series will explore Alec's adventure as a banished magician who wants to become the strongest.

