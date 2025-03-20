The Barbarian's Bride anime reveals Fall 2025 release window and more

Thursday, March 20, 2025 saw Kadokawa reveal the official Fall 2025 release window for the television The Barbarian’s Bride anime series, as well as its main cast and a new key visual. The main cast information was revealed in a promotional video which highlighted each of the anime’s central characters and their designs, and the voice actors who played them.

The key visual for The Barbarian’s Bride anime series highlights its two central characters, protagonist and titular bride Serafina de Lavillant, and titular barbarian Veor. It’s expected that additional cast information and other news regarding the anime’s production will be shared in the coming weeks and months.

The Barbarian’s Bride anime reveals key info, including animation studio

The Barbarian’s Bride anime’s starring cast includes Sayumi Suzushiro as Serafina de Lavillant, Satoshi Inomata as Veor, Hana Hishikawa as Cersei, and Aki Toyosaki as Alyssa Marsius. Their most recognizable roles otherwise are likely as Bocchi the Rock!’s Nijika Ichiji, Anyway, I’m Falling In Love With You’s Shugo Hoshikawa, Demon Lord 2099’s Niika, and Laid-Back Camp’s Aoi Inuyama, respectively.

As mentioned above, each character’s design was highlighted in the promotional video, with each voice actor’s performance in their respective roles also being previewed. A brief look at the series’ animation and art style is also given at the end of the trailer with Serafina and Veor speaking to each other. The key visual features the two outside, with Veor bridal carrying a seemingly embarrassed Serafina in his arms.

While the anime has yet to reveal any staff, it was confirmed the Jumondo studios would be in charge of animation production for the series. Fans can expect both the full staff and additional cast for The Barbarian’s Bride anime to be revealed some time relatively soon. Other information such as the anime’s exact release info and international streaming availability should be revealed closer to its Fall 2025 release window.

The series serves as the television anime adaptation of mangaka Noriaki Kotoba’s original shonen manga series of the same name. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in January 2021, where it is still ongoing today. The manga has been collected into eight compilation volumes as of this article’s writing, with three available in or slated for release in English.

Seven Seas Entertainment licenses the manga for release in English, and describes its story:

“Serafina de Lavillant, the strongest female knight in the West, was sent to subjugate the barbaric tribes of the East. But when her mission fails spectacularly, she's captured alive and imprisoned. Humiliated and dreading what horrific torture she'll endure, she asks to be put to death. To her surprise, rather than tearing her limb from limb, the tribe leader asks for her hand…in marriage! Will Serafina face a cruel and abusive arranged marriage? Or will she discover that these tribes aren't as barbaric as she was led to believe?”

