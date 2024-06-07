Some of the Iconic Shonen manga, renowned for its creativity, often thrive within Weekly Shonen Jump. However, beyond the pages of this esteemed publication lies a world of iconic manga that has carved its path to success. From gripping survival tales to insightful explorations of humanity, these manga showcase the genre's diverse landscape.

While some mangaka faced rejection from the Weekly shonen jump, others trusted their work with the alternatives of the Weekly Shonen Jump. Here is a list of 7 iconic Shonen manga that never got published in Weekly Shonen Jump.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer’s opinion.

Attack on Titan, Tokyo Revengers and others are among iconic Shonen manga that never got published in Weekly Shonen Jump

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Bessatsu Shonen)

Hajime Isayama’s Attack on Titan quickly became an extremely popular series due to its complex plot and grim view of human existence and war. In the beginning, Isayama drew a 65-page one-shot in 2006, which he submitted to Weekly Shonen Jump.

However, he rejected the editor’s contribution and instead opted to release the series in Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. The maturity and the intensity of the scenes were probably considered unsafe for the Weekly Shonen Jump readership. Isayama created a believable and complex story, using his genius to turn Attack on Titan into one of the most iconic Shonen manga ever created.

2) Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal Alchemist (Image via Monthly Shonen Gangan)

Fullmetal Alchemist by Hiromu Arakawa is an Alchemy and morality storytelling series that gains a different perspective altogether. The story publication in Monthly Shonen Gangan was well-matched as it was a monthly mint and had a plot-deep base and well-developed themes that could be covered in a monthly magazine. Some of them have regarded Fullmetal Alchemist as a Seinen series due to some of its extent and because it does not appear under Weekly Shonen Jump.

But yeah, it is indeed an iconic Shonen manga, just not from Jump, which can be rather odd sometimes. The consequences of its printing extend to its dissemination; now, Arakawa’s powerful characters and heartrending narratives have fans’ and critics’ attention.

3) Tokyo Revengers

Tokyo Revengers (Image via Weekly Shonen Magazine)

At first, Ken Wakui’s Tokyo Revengers did not get approved when the mangaka proposed the idea at Shonen Jump. Despite this, though, Wakui continued; he eventually got his break for his series. Competition in the world of manga creation is aggressive and challenging, and getting a book published can be challenging.

But, amidst that, Wakui did not back down, and Tokyo Revengers, an iconic Shonen manga, finally received its home in Weekly Shonen Magazine. It captures the tenacity of the creators in the manga industry as they struggle to get through the numerous rejections. A credible example of the doggedness of an artist who had to fight for his right to create art is Wakui.

4) Blue Lock

Blue Lock (Image via Weekly Shonen Magazine)

Blue Lock by Kaneshiro Muneyuki and Nomura Yuusuke presents a fierce soccer-themed survival game prioritizing individualism over teamwork. Serialized in Weekly Shonen Magazine, its unconventional premise diverges from typical sports manga narratives, focusing on creating the world’s top egotistical striker.

With 10,527,146 copies sold in 2023, it claimed the top spot on Oricon, marking a historic moment as the first Spokon and Shonen Magazine manga to achieve such a feat as an iconic Shonen manga. Kaneshiro’s gripping storytelling and Nomura’s dynamic artwork have amassed a devoted following.

5) Berserk

Berserk (Image via Young Animal)

The works of Kentaro Miura’s Berserk are famous for their dark imagery, Grotesque viciousness, and complex themes, such as human trauma and vengeful spirit. Originally serialized in Young Animal, it contained frustratingly mature themes and plot arcs that went over the heads of the intended audience of Weekly Shonen Jump readers.

The artwork of Miura was devastating, and the narration was precise and full of psychological aspects that made the manga reach the readers’ empathy. As stated before, Berserk has certainly influenced not only the manga scene but also the larger sphere of popular fantasy thematics and narratives, which it continuously inspires.

6) Neon Genesis Evangelion

Neon Genisis Evnagelion (Image via Shonen Ace)

The manga Neon Genesis Evangelion by Yoshiyuki Sadamoto explores existentialism, psychology, and philosophy phenomenally, making it an iconic Shonen manga. Published in the Shonen Ace Magazine, it might have had themes heavier than what was expected from the Weekly Shonen Jump.

Sadamoto’s pen visuals and enhancement of character angles were perfect to summarize the profoundness of the animated version and give the intended audience deeper insight into the show’s plot and characters. This adaptation was more complex and thought-provoking and gave the viewers not only a good insight into the main characters and their psychological battles as the storyline in the anime but also made this manga a true masterpiece.

7) The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins (Image via Weekly Shonen)

The Seven Deadly Sins, written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki, was successful in Weekly Shonen Magazine, a path that differs from Weekly Shonen Jump. This fun-filled fantasy adventure series containing elements of action-comedy and, occasionally, ecchi was appreciated by readers of Weekly Shonen Magazine.

It is a story of a gang of great knights who are accused of a coup, and now they have to prove the opposite and save the kingdom. Suzuki skillfully crafted Britannia and its unique character visuals, successfully portraying the poignant story of comradeship, treachery, and forgiveness, making it an iconic Shonen manga.

To conclude

It is safe to point out that the seven iconic Shonen manga moving trifles that have not been published in the Weekly Shonen Jump demonstrate the variety and potential of the genre. Starring from Attack on Titan up to Neon Genesis Evangelion, they enthrall with further themes and characters, highlighting that spectacular is not confined to the publishing sphere.

The vast world of Shonen manga seems to have no limits and where your imagination can run wild. Whether inside or outside Weekly Shonen Jump, all of these seven iconic Shonen manga continue to amaze and greatly impact people across the globe, as the story’s purpose remains the road itself.

