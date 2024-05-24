7 Black Clover characters who ideally represent the Seven Deadly Sins

With the Black Clover manga in its final stages, the war between the Clover Kingdom Magic Knights and the Paladins has been inching toward its conclusion. Some of the series' characters are on the frontlines, while the others are backing up their fellow Magic Knights.

Despite their unified efforts, as fans would know, not all Black Clover characters are similar. Many of them are unique and stand out when next to their acquaintances. It is due to their personalities, some of whom possess ones that mirror the archetype of human nature, the Seven Deadly Sins.

With that said, let's take a look at such Black Clover characters whose traits and actions ideally represent the Seven Deadly Sins.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Black Clover manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Noelle Silva and six other Black Clover characters who ideally represent the Seven Deadly Sins

1) Sin of Wrath - Liebe

Liebe as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Wrath can be defined as an uncontrollable feeling of anger or rage that often leaves one with the desire to seek vengeance. The one character that comes to mind when thinking of a wrathful character is Liebe.

Liebe was a low-ranking demon mistreated and thrown into the surface world. There, he was adopted by Licita. Unfortunately, Licita was killed by Lucifero, during which Liebe was sealed inside Licht's grimoire.

Being left powerless inside the grimoire, Liebe used his wrath to manifest the most overpowered ability in the series, Anti-Magic.

2) Sin of Envy - Magna Swing

Magna Swing as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Envy is an unsatiable desire that sees one become sad or resentful towards the traits possessed by someone else. One Black Clover character that resembles this trait is Magna Swing.

While Magna was initially introduced as a jolly character, especially interested in being manly, as the story progressed, the manga focused on his envious feelings. Magna could observe how the people around him were growing stronger, especially his rival, Luck Voltia. These observations made Magna envious of his fellow Magic Knights' strengths.

3) Sin of Greed - Augustus Kira Clover XIII

Augustus Kira Clover XIII as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Greed can be defined as an inordinate desire to acquire or possess more than one's needs. While not many characters can be termed greedy in the series, one that does come to mind is the Clover Kingdom King, Augustus Kira Clover XIII.

Augustus Kira Clover XIII is greedy for compliments and recognition. Despite being the King of the Clover Kingdom, he wasn't as loved as the Wizard King. Hence, he would go out of his way to do whatever was possible to get some recognition. His greed for recognition is so strong that it also borderlines the Sin of Envy.

4) Sin of Sloth - Dorothy Unsworth

Dorothy Unsworth as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Sloth can be defined as an absence of interest in exerting oneself to do something. The one Black Clover character that pops into one's head is Coral Peacock Captain Dorothy Unsworth.

As fans would know, the most recognizable trait of Dorothy Unsworth is that she is nearly always asleep. Given her Dream Magic, she can do anything she wants within her Glamour World. Thus, it made sense for her not to do anything in the real world and to sleep to enter the Glamour World.

5) Sin of Lust - Finral Roulacase

Finral Roulacase as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The Sin of Lust is defined as an intense longing for inordinate enjoyment. This desire may lead to sinful acts aimed at fulfilling one's unsatiable needs. The one Black Clover character that embodies the Sin of Lust is Finral Roulacase.

Finral Roulacase is in love with Finesse Calmreich. Despite that, he finds it difficult to stay loyal to her, as he often finds himself distracted by beautiful girls, be they in his own Magic Knights brigade or on the street. He has gained some control over it but hasn't completely eliminated the habit.

6) Sin of Gluttony - Charmy Pappiston

Charmy Pappitson as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Gluttony is defined as overindulgence or overconsumption of anything to the point of it being wasted. Given how gluttony in most cases is referred to food, the one Black Clover character that pops up in the category is Charmy Pappitson.

Charmy Pappitson's Creation Magic allows her to create food that restores one's mana. However, that shouldn't be a reason to stuff down on food when out of battle. Nevertheless, Charmy is nearly always seen stuffing down on some food.

7) Sin of Pride - Noelle Silva

Noelle Silva as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Pride is considered the original and worst sin out of the seven deadly sins. It is the feeling of pleasure that one has over something they are or possess. The most popular and proud character in Black Clover has to be Noelle Silva.

Noelle Silva was initially full of pride due to her status as a royal. This would see her talk down on her fellow Magic Knights, no matter their rank or superiority. Additionally, she would always try to reason that she wasn't meant to be held accountable for her mistakes due to her status as a royal.

These were our picks for Black Clover characters who embody the Seven Deadly Sins. If you have other suggestions for the same, do comment below.

