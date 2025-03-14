The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime confirms Fall 2025 premiere with first PV

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime unveiled the show's first promotional video. The short clip reveals the anime's Fall 2025 debut, staff, and the details concerning the opening theme song.

The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous fantasy manga series, written and illustrated by Akiharu Toka. Hakusensha's LaLa magazine has been serializing the manga since August 2018, with 15 tankobon volumes and a short story published thus far. Studio DEEN is in charge of the show's animation.

The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime's first PV reveals the Fall 2025 release window

The official staff of the series shared the first promotional video on Friday, March 14, 2025, to confirm that The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime will be released in the Fall of 2025 on TV Tokyo, BS11, and other pertinent networks in Japan.

The trailer showcases Konoha Sato's distress, as she is reincarnated into the world of her own fantasy story as the worst villainess, Inana Magnolia. Aside from Konoha/Iana, the short P features other characters like Gilford Dandelion, Sol Nemophyra, and others.

Aside from the PV, the official staff unveiled the first visual for The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime. The illustration depicts Iana Magnolia smiling confidently, holding an open book. At the same time, the visual shows many roses surrounding Magnolia.

Information regarding the opening theme is also disclosed. Although the title hasn't been announced, the opening theme will be performed by KID PHENOMENON from the EXILE TRIBE dance and vocal group. Details regarding the song will be revealed in the future.

The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime stars Yoshino Aoyama as Iana Magnolia, M.A.O as Konoha Magnolia, Makoto Furukawa as Gilford Dandelion, and Shohei Komatsu as Sol Nemophyra.

Hiroaki Sakurai, who has previously directed The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, is directing the fantasy Isekai anime at Studio DEEN, with Mitsutaka Hirota supervising the series scripts. Tomoyo Sawada has joined the staff as the character designer, while Ryuichi Takada composes the anime's music at HIKE.

About the anime

Iana Magnolia, as seen in the PV (Image via Studio DEEN)

Based on Akiharu Toka's manga series, The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess anime centers around Konoha Sato, a working adult, who is reincarnated into the world of a novel she wrote as a middle school student, suffering from Chuunibyou complex.

Konoha is distressed to discover that she hasn't reincarnated as the beloved heroine, Konoha Magnolia, the daughter of an earl, but as her younger sister - the Villainess, Iana Magnolia. Since she's a villainess, Iana has to evade multiple death flags in the story.

