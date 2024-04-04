10 most popular reincarnated anime characters, ranked

Reincarnated anime characters are a recurring theme because of how they connect to a lot of Japanese myths and their culture as a whole. However, while this trope can become repetitive for some fans, it has also created some memorable characters along the way.

Over the years, fans have seen the rise of numerous dynamic and multifaceted reincarnated characters who learn the ropes while navigating the new situations or landscapes they are born into.

A number of these characters have achieved considerable popularity and influence, emerging as protagonists in their own right. Here the ten of the most popular reincarnated anime characters throughout the medium's history.

Naruto and nine other most popular reincarnated anime characters, ranked

10) Myne (Ascendance of a Bookworm)

Myne, one of the most popular reincarnated anime characters, exemplifies some of the best aspects of the isekai genre. She doesn't have to save the world or deal with demon overlords, but rather find a way to read the books she loves so much and become a librarian.

Born as Urano Motosu, a girl who loved books and eventually died when crushed by a pile of them, she reincarnated in a little girl with a frail body who loved books equally and wanted to read again. She manages to make use of the knowledge gained in her previous life to make a difference in this world and obtain the upper hand in some circumstances.

9) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos used to be the Demon King of Tyranny two thousand years ago, but he decided to sacrifice his life to split the world into four different parts. He was eventually reincarnated in the Magical Age and became a part of the Demon King Academy, where he became a misfit, as the title of the series suggests, and had to work his way to the top.

When it comes to reincarnated anime characters, this series takes a fairly conventional approach, but that is part of what makes Anos so appealing in that sense. He can be chaotic, ruthless, and extremely arrogant at times, but he possesses the intellect and ability to pull off some major stunts throughout the series.

Despite his immense power in his first life, he grew tired of the conflicts and wars between the four main races of the series, which is why he decided to split the world into four different territories. This added layers of complexity to Anos, which is not common among reincarnated anime characters.

8) Elizabeth (The Seven Deadly Sins)

Elizabeth is the reincarnation of the goddess of the same name and the love interest of Meliodas, the protagonist of The Seven Deadly Sins anime. She is a major plot point in the story, as Meliodas protects her because of their bond and waits for her as she gets older.

As a character, Elizabeth is very kind and noble, but she suffers from insecurities and often feels like a burden to others. However, it is through her love for Meliodas that she manages to overcome some of these flaws and become a much more capable character.

7) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is a character whom most people associate with the isekai genre and the trope of reincarnation.

Born as Satoru Mikami in her previous life, Rimuru was a Japanese man in his mid-30s who passes away after being assaulted, which leads to him being reincarnated in a fantasy setting as a slime with special magical abilities. As the story progresses, he finds new friends and forms alliances while becoming part of a major conflict throughout the series.

Although the concept is somewhat bizarre, it has allowed the franchise to be quite successful as an anime, light novel, and manga.

6) Rudeyus Greyrat (Mushoku Tensei)

Rudeus was originally a mid-30s overweight Japanese man who died and was brought back to life as a baby in a fantasy setting, finally having a second chance to do what he wanted. He seizes this opportunity and eventually becomes very proficient in magic. Despite the fact that tragedies continue to strike him, he embarks on his own journey.

Rudeus exemplifies the tropes of reincarnated anime characters that are frequently associated with the isekai genre. His character and several others have very similar origin stories, but most people consider Mushoku Tensei to be one of the best in the isekai market.

In the anime, Rudeus experiences many ups and downs, and he does not always make the best decisions. However, this is part of the series' appeal because this story has far more developments than the majority of isekai out there, making Rudeus a very compelling character for many people.

5) Yona (Yona of the Dawn)

Yona, the princess of the kingdom of Kouka, serves as the reincarnation of the Crimson Dragon King, which is hinted at by her red hair and purple eyes, making her very important throughout the events of the story.

In the anime, Yona flees her kingdom after her childhood love murders her father in order to become the kingdom's ruler. This forces the protagonist and his bodyguard, Hak, to recover from their loss and devise a strategy to defeat the enemy. However, Yona must deal with her own insecurities and the fact that she is a fish out of water after a life of shelter.

Yona's role as the reincarnation of the Crimson Dragon King puts a lot of pressure on her shoulders, but she eventually grows and evolves into a much more capable warrior and leader. That is something that makes her one of the most compelling female protagonists in the medium and also one of the best reincarnated anime characters.

4) Aquamarine Hoshino (Oshi no Ko)

Aquamarine is a very recent inclusion when it comes to the most popular reincarnated anime characters and that is because of the very successful adaptation of the Oshi no Ko manga by Doga Kobo studio. He is also one of those examples where the concept of reincarnation is very significant in the story and can't be removed without changing the plot quite greatly.

Gorou Amamiya is a gynecologist who became a fan of the Japanese idol Ai Hoshino because a former patient of his, a young girl who passed away, loved that singer's work. However, Gorou is eventually tasked with helping Ai to give birth to her twins but he is murdered by one of the idol's stalkers before he can do that.

The twist of the story is that Gorou comes back to life as one of Ai's twins and is named Aquamarine Hoshino while keeping the memories and knowledge of his previous life. He has a short childhood with Ai as his mother, growing attached to her, before she is killed by another stalker, although Aquamarine discovers that someone else, most likely their unknown father, is behind this insanity.

3) Kagome Higurashi (Inuyasha)

With characters like Lum from Urusei Yatsura and Akane Tendo from Ranma 1/2, author Rumiko Takahashi created some truly remarkable female characters. However, her greatest success in terms of both critical and commercial acclaim came with Inuyasha's Kagome Higurashi.

Kagome is the reincarnation of Kikyo, a powerful priestess from the feudal era. She returns to that era, eventually meeting the half-demon Inuyasha and embarking on adventures together while developing feelings for each other. However, Inuyasha used to be in love with Kikyo, which caused a lot of problems in their relationship but also helped him and Kagome grow.

She is an excellent example of how reincarnated anime characters are not only created so that they can be transported to a different time and space, but can effect a wide range of implications for the plot.

2) Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Sailor Moon is one of the most influential and celebrated series in the entire industry, so it is no surprise that Usagi Tsukino is one of the most popular reincarnated anime characters. While most reincarnated anime characters are usually associated with the isekai genre, Usaki transcends mediums.

Usagi was chosen to be the Sailor Guardian of Love and Justice, the titular Sailor Moon, and also the protagonist of the series, which eventually led to her forming a team with the other Sailors. It was revealed in the series that Usagi is the reincarnation of Princess Serenity, who was part of the Kingdom of the Moon.

When it comes to her actual character, Usagi is immature, childish, and dramatic, but this is only the beginning of the story. The more adventures and obstacles she overcomes, the more mature she becomes, growing into a dependable protagonist and leader.

1) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

When it comes to reincarnated anime characters, Naruto Uzumaki triumphs over the rest. Widely regarded as one of the greatest shonen protagonists in the history of the medium, Naruto is one of the most-known faces in the entire animanga industry.

Naruto is the reincarnation of Ashura Otsutsuki, the son of the Sage of Six Paths, Hagoromo, and also the creator of the Will of Fire, which became the bedrock of the Hidden Leaf Village for years to come. His reincarnation has been a delicate and divisive topic in the fandom, with some feeling that it lessens the protagonist's growth and evolution throughout the series.

Others feel that it makes his desire to stop cycles all the more impactful and thematically fitting, although, regardless of opinions, there is no denying that it makes Naruto the most popular among reincarnated anime characters.

Final thoughts

While there are many more reincarnated anime characters throughout the medium because it is a common theme in these stories, these are some of the most well-known and influential, inspiring many other animated series.

