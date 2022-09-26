Naruto: Is the cycle of reincarnation ended?

The Fourth Great Ninja War successfully managed to give answers to the puzzling plot holes laid out throughout the Naruto storyline. One of the greatest and unanticipated revelations that caught fans off guard was the feud between Naruto and Sasuke, which is directly connected with the eternal rivalry between Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki, the two sons of Hagoromo Otsutsuki.

Hagoromo somehow managed to return to the shinobi world for a limited time, where he interacted with the four former Hokages and explained the cycle of reincarnation. The first known reincarnation of Ashura was Hashirama Senju and of Indra was Madara Uchiha.

Later, Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha became the second known reincarnation of the said brothers. Although they have managed to resolve their feud by fighting each other at the Valley of the End, is it possible that the cycle of reincarnation hasn’t ended yet?

Will Naruto fans get to see the reincarnation of Ashura and Indra in the upcoming generations?

In a nutshell, the answer is a big no. This is because the last known reincarnations, Naruto and Sasuke, have managed to put an end to the generation-long dispute that not even Madara and Hashirama had accomplished. Naruto was persistent in making Sasuke realize how much he cares about his friend and how he doesn’t want him to turn up as an evil person.

Sasuke conceded because he managed to realize from a personal standpoint that he was wrong on many levels. Although Madara could have managed to end the conflict, the curse of hatred within him overpowered the Uchiha to an extent where there was no room left for second thoughts.

Ashura was the predecessor of the Uzumaki and Senju clans, and Indra was the one who created the Uchiha clan. This was the reason why no other clan members could have become the next reincarnations of the Otsutsuki brothers. However, it remains a mystery as to why Sasuke and Naruto were chosen by fate to be the reincarnation of Indra and Ashura.

After Boruto: Naruto’s Next Generation aired, fans presumed Boruto and Sarada to be the next reincarnations of Ashura and Indra. However, they later realized it can’t be possible on varying degrees. Firstly, the current cycle of reincarnation would only begin with the death of Nauto and Sasuke; and second, Boruto and Sarada never showed even a smidge of the possibility of them going against each other.

Moreover, Black Zetsu, the manifestation of Kaguya Otsutsuki’s will, played a big part in this rivalry for centuries. Indra’s disagreement with his father over choosing his brother Ashura as his successor was the starting point, where Black Zetsu found an opportunity to incite a war between the brothers. He manipulated Indra and later his reincarnation, Madara, but never really considered exploiting Sasuke.

As the stage for Infinite Tsukuyomi or Eye of the Moon Plan was all set with Akatsuki led by Obito, Black Zetsu never really needed to use Sasuke. After receiving chakra directly from Hagoromo, Naruto and Sasuke managed to seal Black Zetsu alongside Kaguya, which leaves no possibility of its return to the shinobi world.

In the current era, Naruto as the Seventh Hokage and Sasuke as the Shadow Hokage are thriving to make Konoha better by maintaining a good relationship with five great nations.

