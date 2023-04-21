Oshi No Ko's Aqua is reminding people of Light Yagami from Death Note

Oshi No Ko's second episode, which debuted on April 19, 2023, has been receiving rave reviews from viewers. Ratings for the anime have been overwhelmingly positive so far, with a score of 9.21 on MyAnimeList. Additionally, because the anime features suspense and dark themes, fans are eagerly anticipating the remaining episodes.

Now that the first two episodes of the anime have aired and many of the most important characters have been presented, fans are in awe of them. However, there is one character in particular that fans like and who has taken over the internet, and that is Aquamarine Hoshino aka Aqua.

As Aqua has taken over the fandom, many are eagerly anticipating his next move, as in the opening episode he pledged to kill Ai's murderer. Meanwhile, some people are reminded of Light Yagami from Death Note when they see Aqua in Oshi no Ko.

Twitter flooded as Aqua from Oshi No Ko compared to Death Note's Light Yagami

Chibi Reviews @ChibiReviews People are comparing Aqua to Yagami Light... People are comparing Aqua to Yagami Light... https://t.co/NwTdJ5TwPG

A post about Oshi No Ko's Aqua was made on Twitter by user @ChibiReviews on April 21, 2023. Chibi Reviews is a YouTube channel run by Jacob Seibers. The American YouTuber reviews anime and manga. In addition to weekly anime episodes for each season, he also reviews monthly and weekly manga chapters. According to Chibi's post, people are comparing Oshi No Ko's protagonist Aqua with Light Yagami from Death Note. The tweet has so far received over 7.2k likes.

Light Yagami was the protagonist of the Death Note series. One day, the protagonist discovered a notebook, titled Death Note, and any name put in it will result in the person's death. As the story went on, Light murdered many criminals as well as innocent people. It also depicted how Light, as a noble extremist at first, went on to become one of the greatest mass murderers.

Nonetheless, as Oshi No Ko's two episodes were released, fans started to compare the two protagonists of both series and there have been many mixed reviews. While many detected a link between the two, claiming both share similar personalities and are smart schemers, others did not.

One Twitter user commented that although Light from Death Note is vigilant and powerful, Oshi No Ko's Aqua is deeply meaningful and willing to go to any length for his vengeance. This was something that other users agreed with.

Brandon_LN @Brandon_OELN @ChibiReviews This is a bizarre take imo. I love them both, but Aqua and Light are nothing alike. One is a vigilante who got high on power and became a villain. The other is a well-meaning person who's descending into darkness because of his desire for revenge. @ChibiReviews This is a bizarre take imo. I love them both, but Aqua and Light are nothing alike. One is a vigilante who got high on power and became a villain. The other is a well-meaning person who's descending into darkness because of his desire for revenge.

Another person stated that after watching the first episode, the previous user's comments seemed to be the case. As in Death Note, there were Light and L where one is seeking to identify one’s identity in order to end his life. The user added that they share identical ambitions and an evil side but distinct day-to-day characters. However, another user stated that if both characters are viewed in terms of their cold demeanor and very calculating actions, they can be compared.

爪卂ᖽᐸᖽᐸЦ尺卂 @MakkuraART @ChibiReviews I had the same energy after the Ep 1 finale as well. Just like Light with L, he is trying to figure out one’s identity to end his life, playing a game of cat and mouse. They have a similar goal, a similar dark edgy side, but their day to day character are very different. @ChibiReviews I had the same energy after the Ep 1 finale as well. Just like Light with L, he is trying to figure out one’s identity to end his life, playing a game of cat and mouse. They have a similar goal, a similar dark edgy side, but their day to day character are very different.

Anthony @YourPastaisDry @ChibiReviews If there're comparing two characters that are cold/calculating and blunt to their actions, then I can see. @ChibiReviews If there're comparing two characters that are cold/calculating and blunt to their actions, then I can see.

Nonetheless, it was not just Light from Death Note that fans compared Aqua to. They also compared the Oshi No Ko character with Ayanokoji from Classroom of the Elite.

One user stated that both are similar in character, but Aqua is more relatable since he is attempting to manipulate everyone around him in order to exact his retribution. Meanwhile, Ayanokoji is manipulating to prove that the entire concept of the white room is incorrect.

Yes I'm Ramil @YesImRamil @EmiIiaSupremacy @ChibiReviews I mean they are kind of similar the only difference is that Aqua is more relatable than Kiyotaka. @EmiIiaSupremacy @ChibiReviews I mean they are kind of similar the only difference is that Aqua is more relatable than Kiyotaka.

Yes I'm Ramil @YesImRamil @EmiIiaSupremacy @ChibiReviews Cause Aqua is manipulating(?) those around him so he can have his revenge against his Big Bad Daddy @EmiIiaSupremacy @ChibiReviews Cause Aqua is manipulating(?) those around him so he can have his revenge against his Big Bad Daddy

Yes I'm Ramil @YesImRamil @EmiIiaSupremacy @ChibiReviews While Kiyotaka is manipulating those around him because he can and wants to prove his Big Bad Daddy wrong about his whole white room idea. @EmiIiaSupremacy @ChibiReviews While Kiyotaka is manipulating those around him because he can and wants to prove his Big Bad Daddy wrong about his whole white room idea.

However, most people found similarities between Oshi No Ko's Aqua and Death Note's Light.

Temaiye @Temayie @ChibiReviews Bro what this isn't even up for comparing, trying to compare to aqua to light is like comparing to different people. @ChibiReviews Bro what this isn't even up for comparing, trying to compare to aqua to light is like comparing to different people.

StarElite @TheStarElite



Yep......same thing @ChibiReviews A man with an extremely screwed up sense of justice vs. A man that is both out for revenge and wants to protect his familyYep......same thing @ChibiReviews A man with an extremely screwed up sense of justice vs. A man that is both out for revenge and wants to protect his familyYep......same thing

Naldect @NotaRobot97 @ChibiReviews Nah, I compare the Aqua to Ayanakouji and Ruby to Lelouch after a certain incident that happens later on @ChibiReviews Nah, I compare the Aqua to Ayanakouji and Ruby to Lelouch after a certain incident that happens later on

With Aqua being compared to Light Yagami, fans have picked opposing sides to support. While many think that Aqua shares his personality with Light, some claim that it is Ayanokoji, not Light. Nonetheless, as more episodes are aired in the future, it will become evident to whom Aqua should be compared.

The third episode of Oshi No Ko will be released on April 26, 2023.

