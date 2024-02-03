10 anime characters who love reading manga

Anime characters come in all shapes and forms but the characters who read manga are the more fun ones. It is interesting how manga is referenced in anime, especially considering how much both mediums influence each other.

There are several anime characters, some of them extremely popular, who love reading manga and have been referenced from time to time in their respective series. It is worth noting that not all of them and their love for manga is very important to the plot but is a nice nod to the medium as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series on the list.

Gintoki and nine other anime characters who love reading manga

1) Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

A series known for referencing other series (Image via Sunrise).

Most anime fans know that Gintama's humor is one of the series' strongest elements and that Gintoki is one of those anime characters who stand out for that reason. However, something that is often forgotten or not brought up is the fact that he is a huge fan of manga.

There are different moments across the series when Gintoki is seen reading manga, particularly the Shonen Jump magazine. The issues he is reading often have popular series on the cover, such as Naruto, which is par for the course in Gintama since it makes clear references to very known properties.

2) Shoyo Hinata (Haikyuu!!)

Haikyuu!! is a series that has built a reputation as one of the finest sports manga in the history of the medium. A huge reason behind that is that the manga has some of the best anime characters in that particular medium, such as Shoyo Hinata, the main character. His love for manga, particularly One Piece, was shown during one scene.

As Hinata is talking with his roommate, they are both discussing their love for Eiichiro Oda's manga and their favorite characters, with Hinata's being Roronoa Zoro. It was a nice nod to one of the most popular and successful manga series of all time.

3) Fuuko Izumo (Undead Unluck)

One of those underrated anime characters regarding this topic (Image via David Production).

Anime characters who read manga oftentimes have this trait as a fun reference or something along those lines. However, Undead Unluck's Fuuko Izumo, one of the two protagonists of this hit 2023 anime series, is very different from that. In fact, she decided to take her own life after her favorite shojo manga ended.

It is a bit more complicated than that since Izumo has a special ability that gives bad luck to the people around her. This is how a lot of people have died and she isolated herself for most of her childhood, focusing on reading her manga. However, when she eventually met the undead Andy, her life changed for the better.

4) Joseph Joestar (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Joseph reading manga in the second part, Battle Tendency (Image via David Production).

There is no denying that Joseph Joestar is quite likely the most charismatic protagonist in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. His love for manga and comics is one of his many fun traits. This was at full display during the flashback scene of his youth in the second part, Battle Tendency.

An interesting fact is that Joseph was originally shown in the manga reading a Superman comic in the flashback. However, it was changed most likely due to copyright issues and that the character didn't come out during the year of said flashback. The comic was replaced by the manga Baoh, which was the series that author Hirohiko Araki did before JoJo's.

5) Yuji Itadori (Jujutsu Kaisen)

The Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist is a confirmed anime fan (Image via MAPPA).

This is one of those details that could be missed when reading or watching the Jujutsu Kaisen series. That being said when protagonist Yuji Itadori was training with Satoru Gojo, he mentioned that he wanted to learn to do a Spirit Gun, a Bankai, or a Rasengan. As most anime fans should know by now, these are direct references to Yu Yu Hakusho, Bleach, and Naruto, respectively.

This is not only a confirmation that Yuji is one of those anime characters who consume this kind of media but also the fact that these series are canon in the Jujutsu Kaisen universe.

6) Koro-sensei (Assassination Classroom)

One of those anime characters who love reading manga (Image via Lerche).

Koro-sensei is not only of the most unique anime characters when it comes to design but he is also one of the biggest selling points of the Assassination Classroom. Part of what makes him tick is his charisma and the way he manages to be memorable in so many different moments.

Something that a lot of people didn't notice is that he is also one of those anime characters who love to read manga. That was shown in one of the episodes of the series as he is seen wearing a Naruto headband and reading a manga volume.

7) Tsukimi Kurashita (Princess Jellyfish)

Tsukimi is one of those anime characters who fit with this trope quite well (Image via Brain's Base).

Tsukimi's love for jellyfish is quite prominent in the series (hence the title of the manga) but she also happens to be one of those anime characters who love to read manga. She is an otaku who moves to Tokyo because she wants to make it as an illustrator, although that has come with its own fair share of obstacles.

Part of what makes her character so compelling is watching her deal with insecurities and confidence issues, which is something that makes her growth all the more wonderful to behold.

8) Moritaka Mashiro (Bakuman)

A fairly obvious choice for this list (Image via J.C. Staff).

It makes a lot of sense that an actual mangaka would be part of a list of anime characters who love to read manga. It is even more noticeable when taking into account that the entirety of the Bakuman series is all about exploring the nature of the manga industry and how authors can be pushed to their limits.

Mashiro always had the goal of making a successful manga series for the Shonen Jump magazine but the story of Bakuman explores how much effort that requires. While it is true that Mashiro manages to accomplish a lot of things in the series, it comes at a high cost as well.

9) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama is one of the anime characters who love reading manga (Image via Shueisha).

There have been multiple examples in One Punch Man of Saitama reading manga series during his everyday life. This adds to a lot of the character's appeal of being extremely powerful and a very normal person at the same time. That is part of the joke surrounding Saitama throughout the entirety of the series.

Be that as it may, there have been several scenes of Saitama reading manga in the series and several copies have been shown shelved in his home.

10) Yoichi and All For One (My Hero Academia)

This is... a very different example when it comes to these anime characters (Image via Bones).

It is fair to say that Yoichi and All For One sharing the same spot is unfair but the truth of the matter is that the characters' origins are connected. Additionally, the same can be said about their love for comics and manga. In fact, it could be argued that it defined the motivations of both characters.

Yoichi and All For One grew up on their own, with the latter using his Quirk to gain power and abuse others, including his little brother. Both siblings developed an interest in comics and this resulted in Yoichi being intrigued by heroes while All For One admiring their villains, which resulted in them being inspired by very different directions in My Hero Academia.

Final thoughts

There are a lot more anime characters who love reading manga but these were some of the most prominent out there. While their passion for the medium is mostly just a fun nod to the industry, it serves as a fun Easter Egg to talk about, especially when real-life series are mentioned.