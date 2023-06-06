Anime where the main character is a little funny is a very common trope in the medium. It’s a way to showcase a bit of comic relief while adding variety to the protagonist instead of making them super serious all the time. It allows the author to have a bit more flexibility and also be able to do a few more lighthearted moments in the series.

In that regard, here are, in no particular order, 10 anime where the main character pretends to be dumb. And while some are dumber than others, it goes to show how much first impressions can trick a person.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for all the series on this list.

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and 9 other anime where the main character pretends to be dumb

1. Joseph Joestar (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 2: Battle Tendency)

Joseph Joestar is definitely a lot more than meets the eye (Image via David Productions).

When it comes to anime main characters that pretend to be dumb, Joseph Joestar, the protagonist of the second part of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Battle Tendency, is a champion of this department.

Not only is he regarded as one of the best JoJos in the franchise but also one of the finest when it comes to this trope.

Joseph is the grandson of the first JoJo, Jonathan Joestar, and he is a main character that often comes off as dumb and irresponsible. But he is also a high-level strategist and a very capable fighter.

This is shown in his own part set in the 40s and the next one, Stardust Crusaders, where he is older and the grandfather of the main character in that storyline, Jotaro Kujo.

2. Lina Inverse (Slayers)

Lina Inverse is an underrated main character that pretends to be dumb (Image via E&G Films).

Lina Inverse is a name that has become a cult favorite and the same can be said about the Slayers anime franchise, based on the epic fantasy light novels by Hajime Kanzaka.

She is the main character of the story and a powerful warrior and sorcerer that travels across the world in search of adventures along with her friends, finding herself in a lot of problems and powerful threats in the process.

She is a main character that often comes off as spoiled, immature, and silly but she also proves herself to be a very capable fighter and sorcerer, often saving the day and helping a lot of people in the process.

Her journey through the Slayers franchise shows a lot of this dichotomy, thus cementing her place as one of the finest female anime main characters in the medium.

3. Ryo Saeba (City Hunter)

Ryo Saeba is another main character that pretends to be dumb (Image via Sunrise).

City Hunter's main character Ryo Saeba is the Japanese answer to James Bond… only if Bond was also a pervert that didn’t take things seriously. He is a very Eastern character in terms of his comedic relief elements and how much of a product of his time he is (set in the mid-80s), which fits with this list.

Ryo is a private detective that helps a lot of people with very extreme cases and is also capable of fighting quite well and doing so in a very cool manner.

However, he has this façade of being a pervert that has a weakness for women, which is something that he is almost always punished for.

4. Hei (Darker than Black)

He is an underrated main character in the 2000s anime era (Image via Bones)

Darker Than Black is an underrated series that explores a lot of moral topics and had a somewhat successful run during its time in the mid-2000s, with main character Hei being one of the standout elements of the anime

In the world of Darker Than Black, after a natural phenomenon that happened years ago that caused a lot of people to develop special skills, Hei is a Chinese assassin-for-hire that does a lot of dangerous missions while living a quiet life in a normal neighborhood.

In his civilian life, he is known as Li Shenshun, a quiet and slightly dumb student that marks a stark contrast with his stoic and deadly assassin persona.

5. Kintaro (Golden Boy)

Kintaro might be the most appropriate main character for this list (Image via A.P.P.P.)

Golden Boy’s entire plot is about Kintaro feeling lustful toward women, being considered an idiot by them, and him proving them wrong through his actions. It is the classic of the anime main character pretending to be dumb, although there is an element of truth to that, which needs to be taken into account.

However, every woman that Kintaro meets allows the reader or viewer to see a different side of his personality, showing everybody that he is a lot more than just a pervert and that there is a lot of substance to his character.

6. Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Ed is both brilliant and dumb at the same time (Image via Bones).

Edward Elric is the main character of Fullmetal Alchemist and while he is a genius when it comes to alchemy, being one of the greatest manga and anime protagonists of all time, there is no denying that the guy is also capable of projecting a very dumb image to the world. This is of course used for comedic purposes and it usually works, adding levity to such a wonderful series.

It is also worth pointing out that Ed’s entire character shows that he is more than what he projects with his lack of patience, short stature, and dumb antics, which are some of his strongest traits as a protagonist.

7. Yusuke Urameshi (Yu Yu Hakusho)

Yusuke is more than meets the eye (Image via Studio Pierrot).

Yusuke is the protagonist of Yu Yu Hakusho and while he has a lot of serious moments, he is also very prone to dumb antics. He is rash, immature on a lot of occasions, and has a knack for not knowing when to shut up, which is something that plays a lot in the series.

However, when push comes to shove, Yusuke knows how to react in dire circumstances and also shows a lot of growth and maturity as a character, which is the focus of the series as a whole.

8. Vash the Stampede (Trigun)

Vash's dumb persona is often not mentioned enough (Image via Madhouse).

Much like his reputation in the series doesn’t reflect who he is, Trigun's main character Vash the Stampede is a very complex character with a lot of layers and his dumb moments often highlight the many different sides of who he is. Just like he is one of the kindest and coolest protagonists out there, he is also prone to a lot of dumb and funny moments.

Vash is a very fascinating protagonist with a lot of different angles and abilities, which makes him one of the finest main characters in the history of the medium.

9. Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama is definitely an anime main character that pretends to be dumb (Image via MAPPA).

One Punch Man is a satire series about the classic tropes of shonen manga and superhero comics, with protagonist Saitama being the main vehicle for that. He does often not understand the context of chaotic situations, is prone to disconnecting, and often adds levity to a lot of fight scenes.

However, Saitama is also capable of cool moments, showcasing his massive strength, and also proving that he is smart and has a strong philosophy of effort and dedication, which is often undermined because of the comedic elements.

10. Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

This is apparently a legendary assassin (Image via Studio Gallop).

Kenshin Himura is the protagonist of the legendary Rurouni Kenshin series and while he has a massive history as one of the greatest assassins of his generation, in the present-day story he proves that he can act dumb and have a lot of comedic moments in the series. While this isn’t much of an act because Kenshin is really capable of that, there is no denying that this is also a bit of a façade.

As is shown throughout the series, Kenshin knows when to get serious and is even downright violent when push comes to shove, which is a stark contrast to his character.

Final thoughts

Anime main characters that pretend to be dumb is a trope that has defined a lot of series and often offers a lot of levity and comedy to these stories, which is something that can be overdone from time to time, but when done well, it can be quite effective.

