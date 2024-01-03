Haikyu!!'s Hinata canonically has a favorite One Piece character, but it's not Luffy

Haikyu!! is one of the most popular sports manga ever written and Shoyo Hinata, its main character, is one of the many reasons this series is so endearing to many people. Furthermore, many people agree that part of his charm is how aloof he is and how that can connect with fans, especially those struggling with confidence issues.

This is because Shoyo Hinata can be very relatable when it comes to most of the Haikyu!! cast, and he is easy to root for, especially as the series progresses. Small glimpses across the series showcase this, such as Hinata revealing that he is a huge One Piece fan and who his favorite character is, which also happens not to be Luffy.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Haikyu!! and One Piece series.

Haikyu!! protagonist Shoyo Hinata likes One Piece, and his favorite character is Roronoa Zoro

One Piece has become such a popular series over the years that it has been mentioned in franchises such as Blue Lock, Gintama, and, of course, Haikyu!!, with the protagonist, Shoyo Hinata, being a fan of Eiichiro Oda's magnum opus. This information was shared during chapter 373 of the manga as Hinata talks about manga and anime with his roommate, Pedro, and the latter reveals that he is a huge One Piece fan.

Furthermore, Hinata says that Roronoa Zoro, the Straw Hats' swordsman and Luffy's first crew member to join his adventure, is his favorite character. This revelation was something that many One Piece fans took with a lot of happiness since it was a highly regarded series, perhaps one of the two or three greatest of all time, paying tribute to their favorite manga.

Hinata also explains why he enjoys the character of Zoro, talking about his determination and constant quest to improve. It makes sense that someone from a sports series like Haikyu!! would be such a fan of the character since his constant desire for improvement and growth is something that any athlete can relate to.

The appeal of both series

The main volleyball team in Haikyu!! (Image via Production I.G.).

One Piece's appeal at this point is mostly a given, considering the strong cast of characters, amazing world-building, and the fact that author Eiichiro Oda has built such a vast well of mysteries and lore that fans can come up with a lot of theories over the years. Furthermore, the series' celebration of freedom, adventure, and friendship is something that has become very poignant to a lot of anime fans all over the world.

While it is true that Haikyu!! doesn't have the worldwide recognition of this series, it has built a very significant reputation as one of the finest sports manga of all time. Shoyo Hinata takes a lot from classic shonen protagonists with his never-say-die and cheerful attitude, and his desire to become a successful volleyball player while not even having a team at the start of the series is quite compelling.

Both series share the fact that they celebrate friendship and the desire never to give up, which has been a consistent theme during their respective runs. While it is fair to say that they are very different, one being about pirates in a fantasy world and the other about volleyball players, there is no denying some similarities between both stories.

Final thoughts

