Record of Ragnarok Season 3 officially confirmed for production

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual and promotional video to confirm the production of Record of Ragnarok Season 3. The series will be digitally distributed exclusively on Netflix. However, an exact release date has yet to be disclosed.

Ad

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 serves as a sequel to the previous installment, which was released in two parts. The first part released 10 original net animation episodes on January 26, 2023, while the second installment released five episodes on July 12, 2023.

The series is based on the eponymous manga series, written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, and illustrated by Azychika. The manga was launched in Coamix's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in November 2017. VIZ Media digitally releases the manga in English print.

Ad

Trending

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 will commence the battle between Qin Shi Huang and Hades

Ad

On Friday, March 14, 2025, the official YouTube channel of Warner Bros. Japan anime and Netflix anime unveiled a promotional video to green-lit the production of Record of Ragnarok Season 3. The anime's official X account and website have also shared the same PV.

The teaser promotional video begins with key moments from the previous installments, showcasing humanity's battle against the Gods. The results of the battles have been even till now, with Humans and Gods winning three battles each.

Ad

As such, the PV anticipates the seventh battle, where the King of the Beginning, Qin Shi Huang (voiced by Kaito Ishikawa) from humanity's side will take on King of Hell, Hades (voiced by Ryotaro Okiyaku).

Expand Tweet

Ad

The promotional video showcases their battle in sublime animation quality. Unfortunately, the PV doesn't reveal a release date. The official staff will likely reveal the release date in the future. That said, the PV confirms that Record of Ragnarok Season 3 will be exclusively streaming on Netflix.

Aside from the PV, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual for the Record of Ragnarok Season 3. The illustration features Qin Shi Huang (left) and Hades (right) in all their glory. Additionally, the staff has shared a drawn illustration from Azychika. The visual depicts the contestants from the seventh round.

Ad

Moreover, the official X account of Netflix Japan has shared comments from the two original story writers, Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui. Umemura-san looks forward to seeing how Nikola Tesla's techniques will be portrayed. Likewise, Fukui-san is curious to see a new stage of God and Humanity unfold in the season.

Main staff and the plot of Record of Ragnarok Season 3

Hades, as seen in the PV (Image via Yumeta Company and Maru Animation)

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 features a different staff, with Koichi Hatsumi directing the series at the joint production of Yumeta Company and Maru Animation. Notably, Yumeta Company had partnered up with Graphinica to animate the previous installment.

Ad

Yasuyuki Muto is enlisted as the show's main writer, while Yoko Tanabe and Hishashi Kawashima are handling the character designs. Yasuharu Takanashi returns to the franchise to compose the music of the series. More staff members will be announced in the future.

Qin Shi Huang, as seen in the PV (Image via Yumeta Company and Maru Animation)

Record of Ragnarok Season 3 will pick up the events from the previous installment and showcase humanity's next battle against Gods. Since saga is currently tied on 3-3, with humans and Gods winning three battles each, the seventh battle will act as a tie-breaker.

Ad

In the seventh round, Qin Shi Huang, the founder of China's Qin Dynasty, will take on the Greek God of Hell, Hades, who will look to avenge his brother, Poseidon's death. Besides them, the season will likely feature Beelzebub and Nikola Tesla's battle.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback