All You Need Is Kill anime announced for production

On March 13, 2025, Warner Bros Japan released an announcement video for the All You Need is Kill anime movie, confirming its production. The video also revealed that the series' animation studio, director, and additional information about the voice cast and staff members is expected to be released later.

The All You Need is Kill anime is based on a light novel series written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka and illustrated by Yoshitoshi Abe, which was first published in December 2004. The light novel also received a manga adaptation by different authors and has two volumes currently being serialized (only in Japanese).

All You Need Is Kill anime movie announced by Warner Bros Japan

The announcement video for the All You Need is Kill anime begins with a focus on an all-out battle between humans and an alien species. This conflict features one character being transported to the past multiple times, suggesting they might have the power to utilize checkpoints and restart from them after their death.

The video concludes with the reveal of the series title and some details about the anime. All You Need is Kill anime will be animated by Studio 4°C, a studio known for creating some unique anime films, including Children of the Sea and upcoming projects like ChaO.

Kenichiro Akimoto will direct the anime movie. He is recognized in the anime industry for his work on films such as the Berserk: Gold Age Arc (as storyboard director).

The authors of the anime's source material, a light novel, hold notable roles in the anime industry. Illustrator Yoshitoshi Abe is also the character designer and key animator for Serial Experiments Lain. The source material has also been adapted into a manga by renowned creators.

Takeshi Obata, known for Death Note and Platinum End and as the character designer for Bubble, illustrated the manga. Meanwhile, Ryousuke Takeuchi, the author of Moriarty the Patriot, wrote the story. The light novel was also adapted into a Hollywood live-action film, Edge of Tomorrow, starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

All You Need Is Kill anime movie synopsis

Rita Vrataski, as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Studio 4°C)

The anime is a sci-fi movie set in outer space where humans are battling against alien species. Among these fighters is Rita Vrataski, a human who dies on her first day as a soldier but is brought back from a checkpoint in the past. From this point forward, Rita is stuck in a loop of dying and starting over from the same moment repeatedly.

One day, Rita encounters Keiji Kiriya, a man with powers similar to hers. Will this meeting change anything for the two of them?

