Dead Account anime announced with visual

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual to announce the production of Dead Account anime, based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Shimuzu Watanabe. Along with this confirmation, the details concerning the anime's main cast and production studio have arrived.

However, no information on the anime's release date is revealed. Shimuzu-san originally launched the manga in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine. Later, it was transferred to the company's Magazine Pocket app. The series has released nine tankobon volumes thus far, with the 10th volume slated to be released on Monday, March 17, 2025.

Dead Account anime adaptation stars Nobuhiko Okamoto, Koki Uchiyama, and Fairouz Ali

On Thursday, March 13, 2025, a newly opened website and the official X account of Shimizu Watanabe's original manga unveiled a teaser visual and announced the production of Dead Account anime. The illustration features the main character, Soji Enoshiro, peering from a blue will-o-wisp. The visual captures his intense and determined expression.

According to the announcement, SynergySP will animate the series. The studio is responsible for producing the animation of various titles, like Girlfriend, Girlfriend, Hayate the Combat Butler, and others.

Along with the official site and the X account, the original author Shimizu Watanabe has shared a drawn illustration to celebrate the anime adaptation. The illustration features Soji Enoshiro, Kiyomi, and other characters from the eponymous manga.

Details regarding the Dead Account anime's main cast have arrived. Nobuhiko Okamoto stars as the main character Soji Enoshiro, a bright and cheerful person. According to the character description, Enoshiro streamed under the name of Aoringo, a flame-war Streamer in the past to earn money for his sister's medical expenses.

Koki Uchiyama voices Kukuru Kasubata, a class representative, who goes to the same school as Soji Enoshiro. Kukuru's daily routine is to "blame-bash" people to correct evil pervading the internet. The other cast member is Fairoz Ali as Kiyomi Urusugawa. She's described as a girl who attends the same school as Soji and Kukuru. Kiyomi has a strong affection for others, and can at times go overboard with her actions.

Comments from the primary voice actors have arrived on the anime's official site. Additionally, the Dead Account anime's website shared a comment from the original author, Shimuzu Watanabe. The mangaka's comments in Japanese, when translated into English read as follows:

"The main theme of the work is 'the change of generations from analog to digital' and if you think about it, television is also one of the things that has transitioned from analog to digital. I remembered my childhood when I was glued to my CRT TV and watched anime, and the realization that 'it's going to be made into an anime...' slowly dawned on me."

Shimizu Watanabe has thanked the staff and actors for making the Dead Account anime more powerful than the original. The author has also urged fans to look forward to the adaptation.

About the anime

Soji Enoshiro, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Based on Shimizu Watanabe's manga, the Dead Account anime is set in a world where ghosts or yokai have inhabited the internet. The narrative follows Soji Enoshiro, a 15-year-old boy who streams under the name, Aoringo. He's known for his clickbaity and deliberately violent content to get reactions.

However, he does all that to earn money for his sick younger sister. In real life, Soji is a simple boy. One day, while he's online, Soji gets attacked by a ghost. As a result, he becomes spiritually awakened. Consequently, Soji gets recruited by the Miden Academy, a school specializing in training exorcists who can take care of the ghosts.

