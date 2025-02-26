Hikuidori anime adaptation gets announced alongside manga

On February 26, 2025, the Hikuidori anime by popular Japanese writer Shogo Imamura was announced for Winter 2026. Additionally, a manga adaptation was revealed for Spring 2025. The anime will be produced by the animation studio SynergySP.

Ad

The Hikuidori anime is based on the first volume of Shogo Imamura's Ushuboro Tobigumi novel series. The series consists of 12 volumes and a spin-off story serialized only in Japanese. Other notable works by the author include The Last Standing Samurai.

Hikuidori anime announced for January 2026

Ad

Trending

The teaser video for the Hikuidori anime showcased Japanese text that indicated the series is set during the Edo period, a time when mysterious arsons plagued Japan. In response, a group of firefighters emerges. The video subsequently announces the anime and manga adaptation.

The teaser also reveals the main cast members, though it does not disclose the voice cast. It concludes by announcing the release dates: the manga in Spring 2025 (April-June) and the anime in Winter 2026 (January-March).

Ad

The anime draws from the first volume of Shogo Imamura's Ushuboro Tobigumi novel series, which comprises 13 volumes, including a spin-off. The series is based on historical events and is published by the Japanese publishing house Shodensha.

Imamura is best known for his Ikusagami series, which has inspired a manga adaptation and a live-action series that will premiere on Netflix in November 2025. Additionally, Imamura is celebrated for winning the prestigious Naoki Prize, which has recognized outstanding literary works since the early 1930s. He received the 166th award alongside Honobu Yonezawa.

Ad

Animation Studio SynergySP is responsible for animating the Hikuidori anime. This studio is known for producing notable series such as Girlfriend Girlfriend and A Couple of Cuckoos.

Also Read: Wind Breaker manga goes on a hiatus due to spinoff and mobile game release

Hikuidori anime synopsis (Speculative)

The firefighters as seen in the anime trailers (Image via SynergySP)

As of this article's publication, the anime's production team has yet to announce an official synopsis for the series. However, as the teaser video hints, the anime will take place during the Edo Period of Japanese history. Furthermore, as stated in the text of the video, the series centers around firefighters combating the chaos unfolding in Japan.

Ad

Given the mention of firefighters, the series may resemble anime like Fire Force. However, fans can expect the plotline to be centered on action and without comedy.

Read Also

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback