ONE PIECE BASE app launches in English with nearly entire manga translated

Tuesday, February 24, 2025 saw the ONE PIECE BASE app officially launch in English on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store as confirmed by the franchise’s official X (formerly Twitter) account. The post from the official X account also confirmed that the app offers the original manga series in its near entirety for fans to read. However, these chapters are gated and can be unlocked with in-app resources and transactions.

In addition to being a reader app, ONE PIECE BASE also features a portrait generator which will allow users to upload photos of themselves and others to be turned into wanted posters. In addition to generating a portrait in the series’ art style based on the uploaded photo, users can also answer questions to generate additional info for their wanted poster.

ONE PIECE BASE app launches as new official English reading source for series and more

As mentioned above, the ONE PIECE BASE app’s portrait generation system will do more than give fans their very own wanted poster based on a picture of themselves. By answering questions after uploading their photo, they can get either a Marine- or Cross Guild-style wanted poster with more info than a standard wanted poster. Beyond the bounty, also present will be nicknames and aliases, any Devil Fruits or Haki abilities, and an affiliation section.

These final results are also subjective relative to the answers given, meaning that fans will be able to generate different versions of their wanted posters with different responses. The questions are mostly simple, with many only offering yes or no as responses. The app’s official website also confirms that these portraits are meant to be in the original “Eiichiro Oda-style,” which is certainly apparent from the finished product.

For a limited time, the app is hosting a “Conversion Ticket (DEMO) Distribution Campaign” which offers limited-time “Conversion Ticket (DEMO)” resources to fans. The distribution period is ongoing, and currently scheduled to end on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 11:59PM Pacific Standard Time (PST).In addition to the poster generation and being a reader app, the app also has video summaries which discuss each saga and arc’s major events.

Expand Tweet

Most of the manga is available to read for free on the app as of this article’s writing, but this is part of a limited trial period. Once this trial period ends, fans will need to purchase berries in-app to “rent” specific volumes for specific prices. While the word “rent” is used, the app currently claims that purchased volumes have no expiration date.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing with regular serialization today. However, the manga is currently progressing through its final saga and is expected to end sometime in the next few years.

