One Piece chapter 1141 confirms manga's release schedule for first weeks of March

Monday, February 24, 2025 saw the release week for One Piece chapter 1141 begin, bringing with it the issue’s first spoilers which claim there will be no break week after its release. These alleged leaks were shared by X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece, who also typically shares the story-related spoilers later on in the week.

Likewise, this information regarding the manga’s release schedule following One Piece chapter 1141’s release is likely very reliable, as similar information has proven to be in the past. The alleged news also makes sense when considering what mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s seemingly preferred and typical release schedule has historically been.

No post-One Piece chapter 1141 break confirms Oda’s typical release cadence carrying story into mid-March

With One Piece chapter 1141 confirmed not to have a break following its release, it is in turn suggested that the series will be taking a break after chapter 1142’s release. This is due to Oda’s aforementioned typical and seemingly preferred release cadence, which will see him take a three-on-one-off approach. In other words, a normal month for the series will see three chapters released in a row followed by a planned one-week break.

Likewise, with chapter 1142 marking the third release in a row since Oda’s last break, it’s expected that a break will be taken after its release. However, this isn’t guaranteed, as chapter 1139 marked the fourth issue released in a row by the series prior to a break week following it. It’s also worth mentioning that such instances are extremely rare, with this latest occurrence coming over two years after the one prior to it.

With this in mind, fans should expect a break week following chapter 1142, which is unofficially confirmed to release immediately after One Piece chapter 1141 with no break between. This would also make sense with where the story is currently headed in the near future. By taking this break week, Oda will likely have the extra time needed to draw what’s anticipated to be the start of the fights between the Holy Knights and the Straw Hat Pirates.

Oda’s manga began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today but progressing through its final saga. The manga has more than half-a-billion copies in circulation, and is the best-selling manga globally of all time. The series is expected to conclude sometime within the next few years.

Toei Animation produces a television anime adaptation of the manga series, which is currently on hiatus but returning in April 2025 with a new timeslot and upgraded production. Netflix produces a live-action adaptation of Oda’s manga, and is also working on an anime readaptation series with Wit Studios titled THE ONE PIECE.

