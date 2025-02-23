One Piece: Major predictions for chapter 1141 spoilers

Following the Holy Knights all but starting their Elbaph abduction plan in chapter 1140, One Piece fans expect chapter 1141 to see their operation actually begin. It’s likewise anticipated that Nico Robin, Jaguar D. Saul, Tony Tony Chopper, and the rest of their group will get a chance to shine as the ones closest to the Walrus School currently.

However, there’s no way to know for sure what One Piece chapter 1140 will focus on since verifiable spoilers for the issue have yet to be shared as of this article’s writing. Fans likewise won’t know this information anytime soon, as the series’ leaker community typically begins sharing spoilers roughly halfway through the chapter’s release week.

That being said, there are some developments fans can count on being present in One Piece chapter 1141 given what the Elbaph Arc has been focusing on. At the very least, fans can expect some exposition from the Holy Knights on their plans and goals if not seeing them enacted here, and at least a brief focus on Luffy and co is also likely.

One Piece chapter 1141 should see Robin and co spring into action as Luffy senses something is wrong

One Piece chapter 1141 will likely open up with a continued focus on the Holy Knights as they ask Figarland Shamrock what he means by making a game of their mission. This should prompt Shamrock to explain the stories of God Valley he heard from his father, specifically about the human hunting game there. While Shamrock should clarify their goal isn’t to kill the Giant children, he may argue that they can use the game’s basic premise and rules all the same.

This should lead to further development of and elaboration on each of the four present Holy Knights’ personalities. More likely than not, at least Gunko will want to win to try and make Shamrock proud, especially with the apparent dedication she has shown to him since their introduction. Once Shamrock establishes the rules of the game, he’ll likely depart via the Abyss Pentagram, with focus sticking on him travelling through it and returning to Mariejois.

Once in Mariejois, focus will likely stick with him long enough to see him notice and react to something there, likely with shock as a means of setting up a cliffhanger. Focus should then shift to Nico Robin, Jaguar D. Saul, Tony Tony Chopper, and the rest of their group. They’ll likely be in the library reading while discussing Elbaph’s history and enemies, specifically in the context of why it’s one of few nations in One Piece to not join the World Government.

Saul will likely allude to something about King Harald and his relationship with the World Government here, with Robin pressing him for more information. However, as she does so, they’ll likely hear a commotion outside in the form of a child screaming out in fear. As they head outside, they’ll likely be flanked by Colon, who is the lone warrior child among them. He may even try attacking first only to be effortlessly brushed aside and severely injured.

As Robin and/or Saul realize their enemies to be Holy Knights, focus will likely shift to Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Road. As they’re making their way to the Underworld, they may see the flash of light caused by Shamrock returning to Mariejois. The issue will likely end with both Luffy and Zoro getting a sense of something going wrong, urging Road to bring them to the Walrus School in the final panels.

