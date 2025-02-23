One Piece chapter 1140: Gaban vs Luffy ends unexpectedly as two new Holy Knights are introduced

Following Scopper Gaban’s challenge for Monkey D. Luffy in the last issue, One Piece chapter 1140 was expected to focus almost exclusively on their coming fight. Officially released earlier this weekend, the installment did focus on this fight, but saw it unfold in a way which virtually no fans were expecting.

One Piece chapter 1140 likewise spends the rest of the issue with a shocking focus for fans relative to what the issue was primarily expected to focus on. Rather than sticking with an epic fight, the final pages saw Figarland Shamrock’s Holy Knight backup arrive in the form of two brand new members of the group who were fully introduced.

One Piece chapter 1140 introduces two new Holy Knights, one of whom is a Shepherd family member

One Piece chapter 1140: Over before it starts

One Piece chapter 1140, titled “Scopper Gaban,” begins with the issue’s cover story. This continues Yamato’s pilgrimage across Wano, with this installment seeing Who’s Who throw katanas at Ulti, who is chained up to a dartboard and clearly very angry. However, in typical Ulti fashion, the caption at the bottom makes it clear she’s upset not for herself, but for the idea of Who’s Who laying a finger on Page One.

Beginning its story, Luffy is seen questioning why they would fight for the key before asking Gaban to hand it over. Gaban teases Luffy by saying he doesn’t think he can take it, prompting him to jump into battle. Zoro meanwhile remembers Colon’s words about his dad’s strength as Gaban effortlessly dodges each of Luffy’s attempts to grab the key. He tries to plead with Gaban here, who instead stays fast in his belief that Luffy will need to take the key from him.

However, One Piece chapter 1140 sees him go on the offensive here, coating the key in Armament Haki before slamming Luffy down into the ground with it. As Luffy angrily pops back up, Gaban comments on his straw hat and how well it fits him. Luffy explains that it’s his treasure which he’s holding onto for Shanks, attempting to grab the key all the while. Gaban continues dodging while calling Shanks a cheapskate for not just giving the hat to Luffy.

Scopper Gaban shows just how powerful he is in One Piece chapter 1140's opening focus (Image via Toei Animation)

This infuriates Luffy, who immediately rushes to defend Shanks’ honor. Gaban takes advantage of the opportunity and shoves part of the into Luffy’s mouth before slamming him into the ground with it again. Gaba then pulls out his battle axes, using an attack called Grim Throng which Zoro seemingly instinctively warns Luffy to dodge. Luffy is able to dodge all of the slashes but one, which Zoro intercepts himself to protect his captain.

One Piece chapter 1140 sees Gaban’s attack hit the wall, taking out a massive chunk of the Aurust Castle exterior along with it. Gaban thinks to himself that Luffy has a fine crew while Luffy goes into his Gear 5 form and Zoro draws all three of his blades. Luffy’s Gear 5 form is notably unique here, incorporating and blending his Elbaph outfit. The most noticeable is his hair fusing with his helmet, giving him the appearance of having horns likewise.

Gaban realizes that this is the white form he’s heard so much about as the two Straw Hats charge him. However, Gaban surrenders as they do so, upsetting Zoro and Luffy who had just gotten serious. He plays it off like a joke since they’re all safe, handing over the key to Loki’s cuffs as Road tries to explain who Ya-san (as Luffy, Zoro, and Nami still only know him by) really is. However, Gaban stops Road as he puts his hat back on and prepares to leave.

One Piece chapter 1140: Backup has arrived

One Piece chapter 1140 sees Gaban tell Luffy and the others to come find him if Elbaph is still safe by the time they leave. However, they immediately ridicule him instead, thanking him for the key while also insulting him and his actions. As Gaban leaves, he thinks back to his last talk with Shanks. Gaban asked Shanks if he really thought he’d trust Luffy that easily, prompting him to laugh and tell his ex-superior to do as he pleases, with Gaban smiling in the present.

Focus then shifts to the Walrus School, where some of the kids are telling Ange they saw a weird bird fly overhead. However, nothing is there when Ange looks, with focus shifting to the “bird” they saw, that is the arrow bird Gunko made for her and Shamrock to travel on. As they comment on the school’s presence, they pick a clearing on a branch to land on, with Gunko then summoning their Holy Knight reinforcements with a Gorosei-style magic circle.

One Piece chapter 1140 sees two Holy Knights appear, each clearly summoned by Gunko as they were still being informed of their assignment. The first is Saint Shepherd Summers of the same family as Gorosei member Saint Shepherd Ju Peter. He’s shown to be a middle-aged man with long hair and a beard, as well as a goatee in the shape of a cross. He has some notable tattoos on his left arm, shown via the fact that he’s in his underwear in a chair right now.

The Holy Knights seem to finally be making their move in One Piece chapter 1140 (Image via Toei Animation)

The second Holy Knight is Saint Limosiv Qilingam, who is clearly a Zoan Fruit user of some kind. This is evidenced by him being in a hybrid form, with it being theorized that his Devil Fruit is a kirin-type one. Qilingam’s hybrid form sees him sport a long, dragon-like neck with an equally long mane. This culminates in a horse-like face with bushy eyebrows, what seems to be a single horn, and two long whiskers.

Qilingam is also wearing a Celestial Dragon-like helmet, fitted with a respirator for his unique hybrid form face and mouth. One Piece chapter 1140 sees each introduced here in the context of not having been ready to be summoned, worrying about where they’re going and when. The two eventually realize they’re already in Elbaph, while Shamrock asks why two have been summoned rather than the one he requested.

Qilingam reveals he was ordered to return to Mairejois, as Summers comments on the situation there spiraling. Summers interestingly asks what the mission is and if Shamrock was visiting King Harald’s grave, prompting him to explain that they’re abducting the giant children and using ships to transport them since the unmarked can’t use the “Abyss,” or the magic circle. The issue ends with Shamrock’s sinister apparent suggestion of turning this into a human hunting game.

In summation

Expand Tweet

While One Piece chapter 1140 doesn’t quite give fans the fight between Luffy and Gaban which they went into the issue expecting, there is at least a tease of a rematch later on. In turn, fans get significant development on the Holy Knights and their orders, seeing two more members introduced as their mission in Elbaph all but begins.

