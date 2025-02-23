One Piece chapter 1141: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1141 is set to release on Monday, March 3, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Gaban versus Luffy over before it began and the stage set for the Holy Knights to make their move, fans can expect the Elbaph Arc’s chaos to begin in the upcoming installment.

Ad

Sadly, fans will be left wanting for details thanks to verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1141 being unavailable prior as of this article’s writing. While spoilers are expected to eventually come, it’s unprecedented to see them arrive during a voluntary break week for mangaka Eiichiro Oda.

However, fans do at least have official release information via official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. In addition to breaking down this issue, this article will speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1141 and more.

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1141 release date and time

Scopper Gaban will likely take a backseat in One Piece chapter 1141 and beyond (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1141 officially releases at 12AM JST on Monday, March 3, 2025 in Japan. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue be made available on Sunday, March 2. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1141 go live early in the morning on Monday, March 3 like Japanese readers. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1141 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Sunday, March 2, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Sunday, March 2, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Sunday, March 2, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Monday, March 3, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Monday, March 3, 2025

Ad

Where to read One Piece chapter 1141

The Holy Knights may finally make their first move in One Piece chapter 1141 (Image via Toei Animation)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1141 immediately upon its official release. Viz Media’s official website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service are free options, but limit how much of a series users can read overall. Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ offers full access to One Piece and more series, but in exchange for a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1140 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1140 began with Luffy arguing with Gaban about needing to fight him for the key. He leapt down to grab it from him as Zoro mused on Colon’s words on how strong his father is. Gaban then dodged all of Luffy’s attempts to grab the key before coating it in Armament Haki and hammering Luffy into the ground with it. Luffy was annoyed, but still tried grabbing the key rather than fighting as Gaban commented on his Straw Hat and Shanks.

Ad

This infuriated Luffy, baiting him in for another attack by Gaban with the key. He then pulled out his battle axes after, launching a move called Yasotakeru at Luffy which Zoro told him to dodge. Zoro deflected the one part of the attack Luffy couldn’t dodge before drawing all three swords and entering the fray alongside a now Gear 5 Luffy. However, Gaban surrendered after, musing on Shanks’ words about Luffy while telling them to see him again before they leave the island.

Ad

Focus then shifted to the Walrus School, where Gunko’s bird landed her and Shamrock on a nearby branch. She then used the “Abyss Pentagrams” as they’re named in the issue to summon two new Holy Knights, Saint Shepherd Sommers and Saint Rimoshifu Killingham. The latter was in a hybrid Devil Fruit form when summoned, seemingly the Kirin Fruit. The issue ended with Shamrock suggesting they turn their abduction mission into a game.

Ad

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1141 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1141 should begin with a continued focus on the Holy Knights as Shamrock splits from them and they begin preparations for their coming mission. The focus will likely stick with Shamrock, seeing him be summoned in Mariejois before noticing or being shocked by something.

Focus should then return to Luffy, Zoro, Nami, and Road, who’ll likely finally be on their way to the Underworld after having acquired the key. They’ll likely wonder how the feast is going and whether the others have arrived as focus shifts to Robin and Saul’s group, where the Holy Knights will likely make their first move as the issue ends.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback