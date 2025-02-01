The Holy Knights may have more to do with Loki's imprisonment than One Piece fans think

Loki and the God Knights have been the focus of One Piece's chapters ever since their introduction. Although Loki was first introduced and painted as the arc's main villain of the arc, his characterization so far has revealed him to be a levelheaded and just individual.

While the dialogue has revealed Loki as the main culprit behind King Harold's death, numerous clues and interactions hint that the entire situation has been carefully orchestrated by the God Knights.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the One Piece series.

One Piece: Loki might've been the victim all along

Loki as shown in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Elbaph arc's Loki has become one of the most mysterious and intriguing characters ever since his debut in chapter 1130. Although Loki's characterization painted him as a chaotic villain throughout the Whole Cake Island arc, recent chapters have revealed that he is much more layered than previously shown.

Trending

The dialogue throughout the chapters reveals that Loki was crucified to the gigantic Adam Tree after he extinguished King Harold's life and consequently consumed the so-called "Legendary Devil Fruit" that Elbaph Royalty protected. While this explanation would have sufficed had Loki been an outright villain with clear, unbridled evil, the last few chapters have revealed something much different about his character.

God Knight Shamrock's first alleged appearance (Image via Toei Animation)

God Knights Gunko and Shamrock Figarland have been torturing Loki for the past few chapters in hopes of recruiting the restrained giant into the God Knights' ranks. The God Knights directly serve the upper management of the World Government. Thus, they could have easily aided Loki in his self-proclaimed quest to destroy the world. However, his rejection of the God Knights' offer reveals that his feelings are much more complex.

Similarly, Loki's conversation with Mosa revealed that his tough and brash exterior is essentially a front for his caring side. Even his brief encounter with Luffy solidified that he is not an outright evil individual, as Luffy himself is a rather competent judge of character.

Loki and Mosa as shown in the One Piece manga (Image via Shueisha)

It is possible that the entire situation surrounding Loki's slander and imprisonment was orchestrated by the God Knights. One of the God Knights may have confronted the giants to acquire the "Legendary Devil Fruit" and fought against Harold, Loki, and the hundred other giants. Out of all those who fought, only Loki and Jarul survived.

As the battle was a losing one, Loki must have consumed the legendary Devil Fruit to prevent it from falling into the God Knights' hands. Jarul, one of the hundred giants who fought during the battle, is currently impaled through the head by a giant sword. The sword may have completely interfered with his memory, leading to misunderstandings about Loki and resulting in his imprisonment.

Loki's lack of apprehension towards his fellow giants must also stem from this very reason. He knows that the allegations are carefully constructed and that every giant has merely fallen victim to the lies spread by the God Knights. This would also validate Loki's overall character, which has been built up as someone who endures hardships, torture, and anything thrown at him—only to eventually exact his revenge.

Final thoughts

One Piece chapter 1138 will be officially released on February 2, 2025, and will reveal much more about the God Knights' plan to dismantle the country of Elbaph, along with the entirety of the giant population.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback