One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers: Luffy and Zoro free Loki as chaos breaks loose on Elbaph Island

One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers released on February 25, 2025, showcased chaos arriving on Elbaph Island as the Big Adam Tree caught fire. Nami rejoined the rest of the Straw Hat Pirates, where Jorul expressed his preference for women. Additionally, Road returned alongside Nami, but his actions appeared suspicious.

Meanwhile, Luffy and Zoro entered the Dead Realm and stood beside Loki, contemplating whether freeing him would be wise. To prevent them from taking actions that could jeopardize the future of Elbaph, the New Giant Warrior Pirates rushed toward the Straw Hat Pirates. However, it was too late, as the accursed prince was now free from his chains.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from One Piece chapter 1141 and has the author's opinion.

One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers: The accursed prince set loose as the suspicion around the Romance Dawn trio's actions increases

According to the One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers, the chapter is titled Older Woman. The cover story features Page One getting punched by one of Who's Who's henchmen. The spoilers begin with a focus on Franky and Ripley, who are panicking because the Adam Tree is on fire due to a lightning strike.

This lightning strike might be from the ritual of Abyss, the summoning Pentagram, though the spoilers do not clarify the lightning's origins. One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers then shift back to Elbaph Village, where Nami and Road have returned, leaving Luffy and Zoro with the task of freeing Loki.

Jorul as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Nami joined a drunken Usopp, who was having a conversation about women with Jorul. As stated in the One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers, Usopp asked about Jorul's preference for women, to which the giant replied that he preferred 'older women' (the title of this chapter). Meanwhile, Road brought the giant guards, who were injured by Gunko's bandages, with him.

As Gerd was treating these giants, one giant began to grow suspicious of Road, presumably because he brought injured giants out of nowhere. Consequently, she started beating Road, and Sanji followed her. One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers then shifted to the Dead Realm, where Luffy and Loki stood next to the accursed prince, holding the key to his chains.

Loki as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Although they were prepared to confront Scopper Gaban for the key to free Loki, they hesitated to release the accursed prince due to the potential threat he might pose to Elbaph Island.

Furthermore, the New Giant Warrior Pirates, led by their captain Hajrudin, were also falling from the sky (from the Sun Realm to the Dead Realm), hoping to stop Luffy from freeing Loki. However, it was too late, as Loki's chains had already been removed and the accursed prince was now free, marking the end of the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1141.

One Piece manga will release a new chapter next week.

Final thoughts

It's already clear that Loki's introduction is the major revelation in this chapter. Additionally, the raw scans (or the official release) might reveal a full-scale release of Loki's character design.

Therefore, while the chapter may seem somewhat underwhelming based on the One Piece chapter 1141 spoilers, please hold off for the raw scans or the chapter's official release for more information about the events.

