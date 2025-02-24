One Piece chapter 1140 introduces a major issue with Oda’s Awakened Zoan Fruit designs

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece has long been celebrated for its intricate world-building and the depth of its lore, especially when it comes to Devil Fruits. The newest discoveries presented in Chapter 1140 sparked a fresh discussion about the importance of Awakened Zoan cloud formations. The colored cloud patterns observed by fans have generated speculation regarding their purpose.

Ad

Are they tied to morality? Do they signify forced versus natural Awakening? Or is Oda using them in a more symbolic, nuanced way? The unclear nature of these visual indicators has led to debates regarding their role in the story and what they might disclose about Devil Fruits as a whole.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

The good vs. evil theory behind One Piece’s Zoan awakening clouds

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At first glance, one of the most intuitive interpretations of the Awakened Zoan cloud colors is a straightforward moral dichotomy: "Good" characters have white clouds, while "evil" characters feature black clouds.

This idea initially seemed to hold weight, as Luffy’s Hito Hito no Mi, Model: Nika embodies a white cloud aura that represents his status as the main character of the series, alongside his depiction as a force for freedom.

Ad

Also read: One Piece's latest Holy Knight introductions tease strife amongst the Gorosei

The World Government's merciless figures, Rob Lucci and Kaku, display black clouds that indicate potential ties to sinister forces. However, this theory quickly encounters complications. Notably, one of the Holy Knights introduced in Chapter 1140, presumably aligned with the World Government, has white clouds.

A color system based purely on moral values would lead to inconsistent results. In the One Piece universe, morality exists in shades of gray rather than absolutes, so a simplistic visual marker might not fit Oda’s usual storytelling style.

Ad

The mystery of black and white clouds in One Piece's Zoan awakenings

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another widely discussed theory is that cloud colors could represent whether a Zoan Awakening was achieved naturally or forcibly induced. Luffy’s Awakening seems to be a natural progression of his bond with his Devil Fruit, which could explain his white clouds.

In contrast, Lucci and Kaku may have Awakened their Zoan forms with the aid of Vegapunk’s experiments, forcing their transformations, and possibly explaining their black clouds.

Expanding on this, the Gorosei’s Awakened forms also feature dark clouds, leading some fans to speculate that their Awakenings might not be entirely natural. If their powers were forcibly Awakened through Imu’s influence or some other external force, it could indicate that black clouds signify an unnatural, perhaps even corrupted, form of Awakening.

Ad

Also read: Dressrosa's events be integral to Luffy succeeding where Joy Boy failed

This raises fascinating questions about the sentience of Devil Fruits, and whether some fruits "choose" their users, while others are subjugated into Awakening. Another possibility is that Oda is using cloud colors to reinforce broader thematic ideas, rather than create rigid rules. One Piece has always explored themes of freedom versus control, fate versus choice, and inherited will.

Ad

If white clouds symbolize a harmonious Awakening and black clouds indicate one bound by external forces, it would align with the series’ deeper message: Power does not possess an inherent moral quality, and its true nature emerges from how it is acquired and utilized.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ultimately, the mystery of Awakened Zoan clouds remains unsolved, but the ongoing debate reflects One Piece’s layered storytelling and intricate world-building. Whether these cloud colors signify morality, forced Awakening, or something more abstract, their presence hints at deeper truths yet to be revealed.

The contrasting depictions suggest that Oda is weaving a more nuanced system, where power, will, and external influence may play crucial roles. Fans will remain committed to analyzing every aspect of the unfolding narrative to discover the true characteristics of Devil Fruits, and how they link to broader mysteries— such as the origins of Imu and the Gorosei.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback