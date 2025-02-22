Ponneglyph's origins in One Piece may be revealed via Big Mom and Kaido's fates

The idea that Big Mom and Kaido, two of the most powerful Yonko from One Piece, may have unintentionally turned into the answers to the old mysteries they originally set out to solve is one of the most fascinating hypotheses.

Ad

It is possible that the terrible fight at Wano, which ended in a huge underwater volcanic explosion, trapped these formidable pirates in Poneglyph stone. It could be the very substance they had been trying to interpret for years according to the Reddit user u/Fredioramas's theory.

In addition to offering a beautiful conclusion to their rule, this idea may provide a vital clue as to the provenance of these enigmatic ancient stones that contain the secrets of the Void Century.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

The foundation of the theory in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

The core premise of this theory rests on several facts within the One Piece universe. First, we know that Wano is where Poneglyphs first appeared, formed from a particular kind of local magma. This magma is the ideal medium for preserving history since it becomes nearly indestructible when it cools and solidifies.

The setting for Big Mom and Kaido's last conflict, deep under Wano's seas close to an explosive underwater volcano, is ideal for this kind of change. The massive explosion that marked the end of their battle created ideal conditions for this theory to materialize. The intense heat from the volcanic activity, combined with the sudden influx of seawater, mirrors the theoretical process of Poneglyph creation.

Ad

The pressure at such depths, coupled with the extreme temperature variations, could have effectively entombed both Yonko in rapidly cooling magma, transforming it into Poneglyph material.

There's a profound poetic justice in the possibility that Big Mom and Kaido, who spent years attempting to decipher Poneglyphs to reach Laugh Tale and claim the One Piece, might become Poneglyphs themselves.

This twist of fate would transform them from seekers of ancient knowledge into permanent records of history - a fitting end for pirates who sought to shape the world's future by understanding its past.

Ad

A theory that could rewrite One Piece history

Expand Tweet

Ad

If this theory proves true, it could provide unprecedented insight into the Poneglyph creation process. The preservation of two of the world's most powerful pirates in Poneglyph stone might create a unique opportunity for future generations to study both the material's properties and its creation process.

This could potentially lead to a better understanding of how the ancient craftsmen of Wano developed this remarkable technology.

This theory opens up fascinating possibilities for future storylines. If Big Mom and Kaido are indeed preserved in Poneglyph material, they could become living artifacts - permanent testaments to the battle for Wano and the end of an era. Their preservation might also serve as a crucial plot point in understanding the void century, as their transformation could provide valuable clues about the original Poneglyph creation process.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

While this theory may seem like a stretch upon first reading, it does make sense with pre-established the series's lore and Oda's attention to detail in storytelling. This notion that their ultimate experiences may have left Kaido, and Big Mom before him, in an identity crisis of sorts — becoming the very phenomena they set out to understand — only reinvents the significance of their defeat.

The theory, whatever its actual truth, at least goes to show how deep the level of world-building and intricacies in One Piece can go, and how everything from epic defeats can be lore that unlocks new mysteries about the world of the series.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback