Which moves will Iñaki Godoy's Luffy have in One Piece live-action? Explored

With the release of the full-length trailer for Netflix’s One Piece live-action series this past weekend, an influx of discussion on the series has permeated social media. While there are still those with negative opinions on and low expectations for the series, others have instead found their faith in Netflix buoyed by the full-length trailer.

Regardless of fans’ opinions, it’s clear that their interest in the series has been piqued by the release of the latest trailer. Likewise, this has led many to question what the first season of the One Piece live-action series will cover, both from a purely narrative and plot perspective and with a focus on action.

Unsurprisingly, with the CGI for protagonist Monkey D. Luffy’s Devil Fruit being a main concern, many fans are curious about what attacks they can expect in the live-action series. While there has been no official list on what techniques are being included or omitted from the One Piece live-action, looking to the manga can give fans a list of what could be included.

One Piece live-action likely to include some of Luffy’s earliest and most basic moves in the first season

1) Gum-Gum Pistol

As seen in One Piece live-action’s trailers so far, the iconic and simplistic Gum-Gum Pistol attack will be adapted into the series. This is somewhat unsurprising, as it’s one of the most foundational moves in Luffy’s repertoire. With most of his other early series moves to build off of the base, i.e., the Gum-Gum Pistol, it’ll certainly be in the final series.

2) Gum-Gum Rocket

While not seen in the trailer, the Gum-Gum Rocket is first used in the series during the Shells Town arc, which is guaranteed to be a part of the series’ first season. The move sees Luffy stretch out one or both of his arms to grab onto something. He then retracts them in order to project himself into the air at high speeds, high angles, over great distances, and sometimes even directly into an opponent.

3) Gum-Gum Bazooka

Debuting during the Orange Town arc, fans can likely count on this move being seen in the One Piece live-action series. The move sees Luffy stretch his arms out behind him before hurling them forward, striking his opponent with both hands simultaneously. This typically sends opponents flying off in the opposite direction and is typically used as a point-blank range finishing move.

4) Gum-Gum Gatling

First seen during the Syrup Village arc, this move should also appear in the final live-action series. The technique sees Luffy use his stretching ability to punch his fists in a blurred, rapid flurry, giving the illusion of him having multiple arms while he lands several dozen punches on opponents in rapid succession. However, in reality, he still has just two arms when using the attack, meaning that it can be stopped by opponents fast and skilled enough to do so.

5) Gum-Gum Bullet

The Gum-Gum Bullet technique is first seen used during the Baratie arc, so it should appear in the One Piece live-action series’ first season as well. For this move, Luffy stretches one arm far behind him while running towards his opponent, snapping it back at the last second to hit his opponent with a powerful, short-range attack. Moreover, it has also been seen without the run-up, such as in the video above.

6) Gum-Gum Whip

Also debuting during the Shells Town arc, this move sees Luffy stretch his leg and kick in a wide circle, striking multiple foes and knocking them off their feet. Like the Gum-Gum Pistol, this move has been sen in the trailers for Netflix’s live-action adaptation. Thus, the move will appear in the series’ final release.

7) Gum-Gum Hammer

The Gum-Gum Hammer, also called the Gavel or Mallet, first debuts in the source material in the Orange Town arc, which will bs the first season of One Piece live-action. This move sees Luffy stretch and twist his arms simultaneously and then take hold of his opponent. He then untwists his arms and raises them into the air, rapidly spinning his opponent as he brings them crashing into the floor.

8) Gum-Gum Sickle

First seen in the source material’s Orange Town arc, the Gum-Gum Sickle should appear in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the series. Here, Luffy first grabs an object behind his opponent, using it to pull himself towards them. Meanwhile, he stretches out his other arm, clotheslining his opponent as he flies at them.

9) Gum-Gum Spear

The Gum-Gum Spear first debuted during the source material’s Syrup Village arc, which the first season of the One Piece live-action series is set to adapt. Luffy first holds his feet together with their bottoms touching, kicking with both simultaneously via his toes in a spear-head like fashion, hence the move’s name.

10) Gum-Gum Axe

Also called the Gum-Gum Battle Axe, this move sees Luffy stretch his leg high into the air before bringing it crashing down on an opponent in a high-gravity stomp attack. While there are variations on the exact timing and positioning of the move, all variations are typically called by the same name. Having first appeared in the Baratie arc, fans can expect to be in the One Piece live-action series.

11) Gum-Gum Scythe

The Gum-Gum Scythe is a move that is based off on the Gum-Gum Sickle and debuts during the Baratie arc. The move is identical to the Sickle, but instead uses both farms for both the rocket and the clothesline. This allows Luffy to take out a wider range of opponents, as seen in its debut use. The move is also called the Gum-Gum Giant Scythe in some translations.

12) Gum-Gum Giant Hammer

Also called the Gum-Gum Giant Gavel, the move is a variation on the Gum-Gum Hammer. However, Luffy performs it in mid-air with his feet and legs rather than using his arms and hands while on the ground. The move was first used in the Baratie arc in the series’ source material, so it should be present in Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation as well

13) Gum-Gum Balloon

The Gum-Gum Balloon as seen in the series' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

While not an offensive move, the Gum-Gum Balloon is a technique of Luffy’s that fans can expect to appear in the One Piece live-action series. Debuting in the Orange Town arc, the technique sees Luffy inflate himself rapidly through his mouth, turning him into a large target that is able to block and even deflect blunt projectile attacks such as cannon balls. The move can also be used for escape or cushioning purposes.

14) Gum-Gum Bell

Debuting during the Syrup Village arc, the Gum-Gum Bell technique sees Luffy latch onto an enemy, then stretch his head backwards and snap it forward for a powerful headbutt. While the move is first seen being set up via latching onto an enemy, it has been used without this first step for similar effect.

15) Gum-Gum Windmill

First debuting during the Arlong Park arc, fans can expect to see this move in the final episodes of the One Piece live-action’s first season. Here, Luffy first plants his feet on the ground to steady himself before twisting his entire body tightly. He then grabs hold of his target and unwinds, spinning the target around in a destructive manner before eventually sending them flying far away.

16) Gum-Gum Shield

Also appearing in the source material’s Arlong Park arc, this move sees Luffy first grab the fingers of one hand with the other. He then stretches them before his face to block blades which pass through the fingers, typically stopping an opponent's attack just short of hitting him. Given its defensive nature, fans can certainly expect it to appear in the live-action series.

17) Gum-Gum Finger Net

The Gum-Gum Finger Net also debuts in the Arlong Park arc, so it should also appear in the first season of the One Piece live-action series. Like the Gum-Gum Shield, Luffy entwines his fingers to make a net-like shape. He then stretches his fingers out to make a larger net, attempting to trap his opponents within it.

