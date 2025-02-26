The Abyss Pentagram mark in One Piece chapter 1140 may mark Sun God Nika’s enemies

One Piece chapter 1140 was released on February 23, 2025. The chapter continued the frenzy on Elbaph Island as two new Holy Knights arrived at Shamrock Figarland's request. This group was planning to kidnap the children from the Walrus School, and their conversation hinted at something disturbing that might prove the true antagonists of the series.

As claimed by Saint Qilingam, the Elbaph children needed the 'mark' to be capable of going through the summoning circle, the Abyss Pentagram. While the qualifications for getting the 'mark' weren't specified, fans could get hints from the Bible, which states that the people who oppose God (Nika) might be the true owners of the 'mark,' fitting the theme of the Holy Knights.

One Piece: Exploring the truth about the 'mark' of the Abyss

Saint Qilingam explaining the working of the Abyss (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1140 focused on the Elbaph forest. Here, Gunko and Shamrock used the summoning circle, called the Abyss, to summon reinforcements. The allies they summoned were Saint Summers and Saint Qilingam. Unfortunately, these two couldn't prepare themselves for their transportation, so they were summoned in their casual clothes.

After getting dressed, Shamrock revealed his plan to kidnap the Elbaph children from the Island's Walrus School. However, as claimed by Saint Qilingam, transporting the children away from Elbaph Island might be impossible because the children would need the 'mark' to pass through the Abyss.

The 'Abyss' has been showcased twice in the past: when Saint Saturn summoned the Gorosei on Egghead Island and when Gunko and Shamrock were summoned into Elbaph Island. As expected, there was a criterion for using this Pentagram summoning circle— the mark— but there is no telling how someone could get this mark on themselves.

The Abyss Pentagram as seen in the manga (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

This might be a reference from the Bible that could reveal the truth about the 'mark' and the 'Abyss' summoning circle. As stated in the book's Revelation 13:16, the second beast required its followers to have a mark on their body. The second beast in this context would be the beast that goes against God and tries to become the world's ruler.

This could mean that the 'mark' in One Piece might be an identification of people who went against God in the past. God, in his sense, would be Nika, the Sun God, making the Holy Knights one of the true series' antagonists and the nemesis of the Sun God.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

The Bible as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The Bible has been used as a reference before in the series, with how Kuma's character always carried around the Bible due to his religion. Moreover, returning to the current topic, the 'second beast' is described as a 'beast of the sea' in the Bible (Revelation 13:1), sitting well with the Umibozu inspiration of the World Government leader, Imu.

So, Imu might be the one with the authority to grant others the 'mark' that qualifies them for transportation through the 'Abyss' summoning circle. However, this theory is mere speculation at the time of this writing.

