One PIece’s new Pentagram Abyss power tease Vivi’s reappearance and more

Recent chapters of One Piece have introduced a mysterious teleportation system used by the World Government's highest echelons. These pentagram-shaped portals seem to be connected to an enigmatic "Abyss Mark" that determines who can safely travel through them. This dark magic ability has sparked numerous theories among fans about its origin and significance to the overall narrative.

As we explore the connections between the Void Century, the Ancient Kingdom, and the current world powers, a compelling theory emerges: Could these portals be linked to Nefertari Lili and potentially pave the way for Vivi's return to the storyline? The similarities between these pentagrams and other established elements of One Piece lore suggest something profound about the world's hidden history.

The Abyss Mark mystery: Ancient connections, forbidden portals, and One Piece’s lost history

First appearing in chapter 1094, the pentagram portals have been repeatedly demonstrated as a means of instant transportation. Initially used by Saturn and the other Gorosei, chapter 1140 revealed that the Holy Knights also have access to this ability, though with a notable difference—their portals lack the "5" symbol present in the Gorosei versions.

The most revealing information came from Gillingham, who stated that "only those with the mark can pass through the abyss." This suggests a selective system that requires bearers of a specific mark to access these portals safely. Those without the mark presumably meet a dire fate if they attempt passage.

A crucial detail from chapter 1140 is that the outer ring of these portals bears symbols resembling the Ancient Text found on Poneglyphs. This connection cannot be coincidental. The Ancient Text was primarily associated with the Kozuki Clan, who were known to be the only ones capable of reading and inscribing this language during the Void Century.

However, Imu's reference to Poneglyphs as "vexing relics" in chapter 1085 suggests they predate the Void Century. This aligns with recent revelations about "The First World"—a civilization that existed before the known historical timeline, described as being "enveloped in darkness and death."

Nefertari Lili and the Abyss: Did her experiments create One Piece’s mysterious portals?

The theory that Nefertari Lili created or discovered the portal system is supported by several narrative threads. In chapter 1085, Imu accused Lili of being responsible for scattering the Poneglyphs around the world through some catastrophic event. This accusation gains credibility when we consider that the palace of Alubarna has stood for 4,000 years, placing the Nefertari family firmly in the era of "The First World."

Further evidence comes from the murals in Alabasta's royal crypt, which share striking similarities with the "Mural of Worlds" in Elbaf, suggesting the Nefertari family preserved ancient knowledge through generations. Chapters 908 and 1116 established that scientific advancement and ancient arts were thriving in past eras, making it plausible that Lili was actively researching ancient technologies and attempting to harness their power.

If Lili was experimenting with the Ancient Text and attempting to utilize its power, it could explain both the scattered Poneglyphs and her mysterious disappearance. Perhaps she herself fell into "the abyss" during her research, becoming the first victim of this dangerous technology.

The Phantom Room and Vivi’s destiny in One Piece: Is the Abyss Mark the key to her return?

Chapter 1084 introduced another mystery that may be related—guards disappearing after witnessing something called the "Phantom Room." This could be the central hub or control room for the portal system, accessible only to those bearing the Abyss Mark. Guards who stumbled upon this location without the mark might have been pulled into the abyss as a security measure.

This theory creates a perfect narrative opportunity for Vivi's long-awaited return to the story. As a Nefertari, she might unknowingly possess some connection to the Abyss Mark—perhaps through bloodline, a hidden mark, or knowledge passed down through her family. If the Straw Hats discover the connection between the Nefertari family and the portal system, it could lead them directly to Vivi.

The parallel to the Alabasta arc, where the Straw Hats used X marks to identify each other, adds a poetic element to this theory. Once again, a mark could be the key to reunion—this time allowing passage through the mysterious abyss portals that connect the world of One Piece.

Conclusion

Vivi as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The mystery of the Abyss Mark represents a fascinating convergence of One Piece's overarching themes: ancient technology, hidden history, and the interconnected nature of its world. If Nefertari Lili indeed created these portals, it would explain why the World Government now controls this power and provide a narrative bridge for Vivi's reintegration into the main storyline.

The unfolding revelations about the Void Century will make pentagram portals and the Abyss Mark crucial elements in One Piece's overarching storyline. The fragments of this old mystery are gradually aligning to reveal the world's true nature alongside the treasure that lies at its conclusion.

