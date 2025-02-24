One Piece’s Blackbeard Pirates may be based on key Greek mythological figures

In the world of One Piece, mangaka Eiichiro Oda's masterful storytelling often draws inspiration from various mythologies and cultural references. While fans have noticed One Piece mixes Japanese folklore with Eastern mythologies, a new pattern shows that Blackbeard Pirates might be based on Greek mythology.

The crew member Stronger's consumption of the Pegasus Devil Fruit has prompted fans to revisit the potential Greek mythological elements influencing the creation of the antagonists. The Greek mythological elements present in the Blackbeard Pirates reveal their unique nature when compared to the Eastern mythological influences present in other major groups throughout the story.

The Titanic Connection to One Piece's Blackbeard Pirates

The term "Titanic Captains" used for the Blackbeard Pirates in One Piece has potential Greek Titan associations. That being said, the Japanese term translates to "10 Giant Human Captains" which relates them closer to the Gigantomachy. According to Greek mythology, Giants launched an offensive to dethrone Olympian gods similar to how Blackbeard’s crew fights against the World Government and Celestial Dragons.

The distinction reveals their narrative function as rebellious entities seeking to destroy existing power structures similar to the Giants' war against Olympus. Their positioning within One Piece’s power struggles highlights deeper mythological influences shaping their ultimate confrontation with the ruling authorities.

Greek mythological parallels in the Blackbeard Pirates from One Piece

Marshall D. Teach /Blackbeard as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The character of Marshall D. Teach (Blackbeard) represents various figures from Greek mythology. The Gura Gura no Mi (Quake-Quake Fruit) gives him control over earth tremors like Poseidon while the Yami Yami no Mi (Dark-Dark Fruit) lets him manipulate darkness as Hades does. The ship's emblem displays three skulls which signify a link to Cerberus and hint at a possible third Devil Fruit ability.

Jesus Burgess as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Jesus Burgess embodies traits of both Atlas and Hercules. His Strong-Strong Fruit powers, allowing him to lift mountains, parallel Atlas’s burden of holding up the heavens, while his muscular build and raw strength resemble Hercules.

The fusion of Greek strongman archetypes highlights the dual nature of strength in mythology—bringing both glory and burden. This is quite similar to the legendary heroes who wielded immense power with great responsibility.

Shiryu as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Shiryu’s connection to the Greek underworld extends beyond his role as Impel Down’s warden. His Clear-Clear Fruit power closely resembles the Helm of Hades, a divine artifact that rendered the wearer invisible, allowing gods and heroes to move unseen.

The connection is crucial, as Hades used the helmet in the war against the Titans, symbolizing stealth, death, and inevitability. These are qualities that Shiryu embodies as Blackbeard’s deadly and elusive swordsman.

Van Augur as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Van Augur’s "Supersonic" moniker and Warp-Warp Fruit powers parallel Hermes’ role as a swift divine messenger, while his unmatched sniping skills reflect Artemis’s legendary archery.

His precision and speed embody the divine accuracy of Greek mythology, where arrows never missed their mark and messages always arrived. Oda masterfully blends these mythological elements, crafting a character that seamlessly merges speed, precision, and lethal efficiency.

Avalo Pizarro as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Avalo Pizarro’s Isle-Isle Fruit grants him the ability to merge with and manipulate the land, drawing a strong parallel to Gaia, the primordial Greek deity embodying Earth itself. His transformation into a living landmass mirrors Gaia’s deep connection to the physical world.

Interestingly, his feline traits add another layer to his character, blending bestial and elemental influences, much like how Greek deities often possessed both human and animalistic qualities.

Lafitte as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The mesmerizing presence of Lafitte shares similarities with Greek mythological Sirens who enticed sailors into destruction through their captivating songs. The depiction of Sirens with avian features strengthens the link between Lafitte and these mythical creatures.

His silent movements reflect the stealth of these mythical beings which transforms him into a modern representation of their deceptive allure by combining mystery, danger, and psychological manipulation in his character development.

Doc Q and Stronger as seen in the manga (Imagw via Shueisha)

The partnership between Doc Q and his horse Stronger presents an interesting parallel to various death-related figures in Greek mythology. Doc Q's role as the "Death God" and his association with disease connects him to Thanatos and Apollo's aspect as a bringer of plagues.

The addition of the Pegasus Devil Fruit to Stronger creates a fascinating contrast, combining the majestic flying horse of Greek mythology with themes of death and disease.

Catarina Devon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Catarina Devon combines Eastern and Western mythologies by possessing the Nine-Tailed Fox Devil Fruit and being known as the "Crescent Moon Hunter." The fox yokai stems from Japanese folklore yet her lunar designation connects her to both Selene, the Greek moon goddess, and Artemis the huntress deity.

The character Devon stands out as a testament to Oda’s ability to combine different cultural elements which creates a mythical figure that exhibits both shape-changing abilities and celestial hunting attributes from various traditions.

Vasco Shot as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Vasco Shot embodies the darker side of Dionysus/Bacchus, the Greek/Roman god of wine and chaos. His Glug-Glug Fruit reflects Bacchus’s connection to alcohol, but his violent tendencies mirror the god’s destructive madness.

Like the Bacchantes, who indulged in frenzied revelry and bloodshed, Vasco Shot displays brutal aggression, especially during his time in Impel Down. His blend of drunken revelry and unrestrained violence captures Dionysus’s dual nature—both intoxicating and dangerously wild.

Sanjuan Wolf as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Sanjuan Wolf, the "Colossal Battleship," bridges One Piece’s giant lore with Greek mythology, resembling the Gigantes rather than Norse giants. His immense size and power reflect the Gigantes' legendary battles, where they hurled mountains at the gods.

As part of the Blackbeard Pirates, Wolf symbolizes their role in a modern Gigantomachy against the World Government, embodying mythological themes of rebellion and epic conflict against divine-like rulers.

The Larger Mythological Framework

The Blackbeard Pirates’ goal of toppling the Celestial Dragons parallels the Gigantomachy, where Giants challenged the Olympian gods. The World Government’s seat atop the Red Line mirrors Mount Olympus, reinforcing this symbolism. Their pursuit of mythologically significant Devil Fruits, like Boa Hancock’s Mero Mero no Mi tied to Medusa, suggests a strategic accumulation of power.

This deliberate gathering of abilities aligns with the Giants’ war preparations, hinting at future conflicts. The Celestial Dragons as Olympians and Lunarians as "Old Gods" highlight recurring power struggles, with Blackbeard's crew representing potential usurpers, deepening One Piece’s themes of justice and power dynamics.

Conclusion

The revelation that One Piece's Blackbeard Pirates draw so heavily from Greek mythology opens new avenues for understanding the series' narrative direction. The story’s progression toward its conclusion reveals how mythological parallels might help predict future plot developments and character arcs.

The outcome of Blackbeard's crew's Gigantomachia with the World Government's Olympians is unknown but the extensive mythological connections show Oda's skillful inclusion of classical themes in his modern story. These references build the world while helping readers predict upcoming developments in the series through enriched world-building.

