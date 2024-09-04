The Blackbeard Pirates' plans in One Piece may have been ruined by Saint Saturn's death

One Piece chapter 1125 is set to release on September 9, 2024, however, the spoilers for the chapter have already been unveiled. This chapter is one of the best ones in recent times, not due to the amount of 'changes' it featured but due to the spotlight on the demise of Saint Saturn - replaced by Garling Figarland as the new Gorosei.

Where Saturn's death could have affected some World Government officials, it could have also ruined the plans of a certain pirate crew - the Blackbeard Pirates - who went out of their way to steal Saturn's identity, which is of no use to anyone now. This made sense and fit well with this crew, as everything they had ever done ultimately boiled down to nothing, and their plans never had any room for error.

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga series and reflects the author's opinion.

One Piece: Blackbeard Pirates' blunder after Saint Saturn's death, explored

The Blackbeard Pirates meeting Saint Saturn (Image via Shueisha)

In One Piece chapter 1107, after the Giants arrived on Egghead Island, the tide turned against the World Government, who were dominant as they had Saint Saturn on their side. Moreover, someone also fed Luffy, which rejuvenated the Straw Hat Pirates, and he entered the battlefield again.

With the help of his Gear 5's Gomu-Gomu no Dawn Gatling, Luffy sent Saint Saturn flying towards the bay of Egghead Island. After putting aside the rubble on him, Saturn is confronted by Catarina Devon and Van Augur, who mock him for getting so beaten by some pirate crew. While they were talking, Catarina closed in on Saint Saturn and touched his leg, declaring their mission complete.

After this, both of them left, as touching Saint Saturn was their only aim because Catarina's devil fruit, the Dog-Dog devil fruit (Model: Nine-Tailed Fox), gives her the ability to impersonate others' appearances, even their clothes. This could be the plan of Marshall D. Teach to invade the Holy Land of Mariejois. However, his plan failed, yet again, as confirmed in One Piece chapter 1125 spoilers.

Saint Saturn as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

According to the latest chapter's spoilers, Saint Saturn died on Egghead Island after he was the only Gorosei left behind. Moreover, he was replaced by Garling Figarland, who would be the new Gorosei in his place. So, Saint Saturn is now dead, which means that the Blackbeard Pirates' plans have failed once again.

However, they could still use Saint Saturn's identity to scare other pirates because, as hinted in the upcoming chapter, there is little chance of the World Government announcing the death of Saint Saturn. However, Marshall D. Teach's grand plans to infiltrate the Holy Land of Mariejois are no longer viable.

Blackbeard Pirates and their failures

Marshall D Teach as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although this has been criticized many times before, Eiichiro Oda must be setting something up with the failures of the Blackbeard Pirates. The pirate crew always makes an appearance with a hard-and-fast plan, an example being stealing Law's fruit on Wiener Island or stealing Hancock's fruit on Amazon Lily.

As fans witnessed, Blackbeard's plans leave no room for error, due to which he fails - just like how he failed to steal the devil fruits of Law and Hancock and was even beaten by Bepo's Sulong form and Rayleigh. The same can be said about his past plans too, so it can be assumed that the author is setting Blackbeard up for something big with these continuous failures.

Related Links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback