One Piece chapter 1125 confirms manga's release schedule for mid-September

Monday, September 2, 2024 saw the first spoilers for the upcoming One Piece chapter 1125 be released, confirming the manga’s mid-September 2024 release schedule with the starting info. According to X (formerly Twitter) user and reputable series leaker @pewpiece (Pew), author and illustrator Eiichiro Oda’s manga will not be going on break after chapter 1125’s release.

In other words, chapter 1126 will officially release on Monday, September 16, 2024, just one week after One Piece chapter 1125’s official release on Monday, September 9.

While this is still subject to change pending any unforeseen emergencies for Oda or Shueisha, it’s nevertheless confirmed that the series isn’t planning to take a break week after chapter 1125.

One Piece chapter 1125 likely to restart series’ three-on, one-off release calendar after tumultuous August

Unfortunately, there is no other confirmed information regarding the manga’s upcoming release schedule beyond there being no break after One Piece chapter 1125.

However, it can be presumed that the series is finally returning to its typical three-on, one-off format which it was relatively set in prior to the month of August 2024. August is significant here as it featured a forced break for Oda’s series which in turn complicated the overall release schedule.

There’s also the fact that Oda’s return to a three-on, one-off format would make the manga’s next break come on Monday, September 30, 2024. Notably, this is the day that the final chapter of author and illustrator Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen manga series is set to release.

Oda’s series going on break could both give the room needed for Akutami to end on an extended issue, and likewise give the series the spotlight for the week in its final appearance.

This is further supported by the fact that Oda’s manga is imminently entering its highly anticipated Elbaf arc, which is sure to be a main focus of the general Weekly Shonen Jump fanbase.

Taking a break week alongside the release of the final issue of Jujutsu Kaisen would ensure that no attention is being stolen from the manga’s conclusion. This seems especially smart and likely considering how many are curious to see how Akutami ends their series.

In any case, however, this is all speculative, with Pew and other reputable leakers only confirming the lack of a break week after One Piece chapter 1125 as of this article’s writing. Fans can expect more information on the manga’s release schedule for September to come out as additional issues are released throughout the month.

Oda’s One Piece manga series began in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 1997, where it is still ongoing today but progressing through its final saga. The manga was adapted into a television anime by Toei Animation in October 1999, which is also still ongoing today in a weekly format.

