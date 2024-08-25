One Piece chapter 1125: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1125 is set to release on Monday, September 9, 2024, at 12 AM JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. With the Egghead arc’s wrapup phase seemingly having ended its focus on the Straw Hats and Co. in chapter 1124, a focus on the Gorosei and Imu in chapter 1125 to end the arc seems very likely.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for One Piece chapter 1125 at the time of this article’s writing. While some alleged spoilers are floating around, these have not been confirmed en masse by the leaker community, making them dubious at best.

Thankfully, fans at least have verified official release information for the upcoming issue as of this article’s writing, if nothing else. Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for One Piece chapter 1125, as well as speculates on what to expect from the chapter.

One Piece chapter 1125 release date and time

One Piece chapter 1125 is set to release at 12 AM JST on Monday, September 9, 2024. For a vast majority of international fans, this translates to a Sunday morning local release window. A minority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available on Monday night. The exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

One Piece chapter 1125 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Daylight Time 8 AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 AM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 British Summer Time 4 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 PM, Sunday, September 8, 2024 Japanese Standard Time 12 AM, Monday, September 9, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 AM, Monday, September 9, 2024

Where to read One Piece chapter 1125?

Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

One Piece chapter 1124 recap

One Piece chapter 1124 began with a focus on Big News Morgans, Wapol, and Nefertari D. Vivi in the World Economy Newspaper’s headquarters. The trio argued about Morgans using his influence to sew chaos and fear into the world and also running a headline wrongfully accusing Luffy of killing Dr. Vegapunk. The focus then shifted to Egghead Island, where a Transponder Snail was ringing as a crying Sentomaru rowed away from the island in a small boat.

Kizaru then went to answer the Transponder Snail, revealing the caller as Akainu. The Fleet Admiral immediately began asking for an update on Saint Jaygarcia Saturn’s status and the mission’s other objectives. He accused Kizaru of slacking off, prompting Kizaru to remember his friendship with Dr. Vegapunk and the moment he attacked his friend. He then yelled at Akainu to come to Egghead himself if he thinks he’s wasting time, prompting Akainu to apologize.

The focus then shifted to the Straw Hats and Co., where Vegapunk Lilith awoke and learned of what had transpired. She cried briefly before getting hungry, with her words to a dejected Luffy confirming that by saving her, she effectively saved all the Vegapunks since their emotions were now coalescing in her. The issue ended with the Straw Hats and Co. celebrating likewise, as a silhouetted person drinking on Elbaf shores seemingly beckoned Luffy and Co. to come to Elbaf.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1125? (speculative)

Given that chapter 1124 primarily focused on the Straw Hats and what they’re up to following the Egghead arc’s events, it’s expected that One Piece chapter 1125 will be the arc’s last issue. Likewise, a focus on Imu and the Gorosei seems likely, with the group discussing their failure at Egghead Island and what steps to take next, both in general and with respect to Luffy and Co.

This seems especially likely since Imu’s introduction saw him holding Luffy’s wanted poster, suggesting that he has already taken an interest in him. With this in mind, it’s possible that the Elbaf arc could see the Gorosei specifically move against Luffy in a rematch of the Egghead arc’s climax.

